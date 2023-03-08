vivo V27 Seriesâ€™ built-in ring light: Will this innovation revolutionize smartphone photography?

vivo V27 Series’ built-in ring light: Will this innovation revolutionize smartphone photography?

Committed to catering to young users’ needs, vivo is said to pack this latest addition to its line of premium smartphones with a built-in ring light called the aura light. This replaces the usual camera flash and makes portrait shots clearer and more natural-looking.

MANILA, Philippines — Fans and smartphone enthusiasts are about to get another exciting surprise from the leading smartphone brand vivo as it gears up to release yet another technological masterpiece in the V series line.

The iteration of the vivo V25 Series, the vivo V27 Series dubbed as the #TheAuraPortraitMaster, is said to offer fans a one-of-a-kind camera feature that’s sure to upgrade any smartphone into a studio in one’s pocket.

With vivo’s impressive history of successful launches, it’s expected that this new feature will be just as functional and stylish—if not more—as previous innovations.

The vivo V27 Series is likely to follow the direction of its predecessor and combine powerful and versatile camera features in a lightweight build that many users will surely love.

What we know so far

Committed to catering to young users’ needs, vivo is said to pack this latest addition to its line of premium smartphones with a built-in ring light called the aura light. This replaces the usual camera flash and makes portrait shots clearer and more natural-looking.

This feature also gives images a soft light effect usually found in photos done in professional studio setups.

The aura light portrait gives photographs and videos studio-standard lighting, enhances facial feature and makes the subject’s skin look luminous.

Continuing its tradition of working with global leaders and pioneers in the imaging world as it did with ZEISS for the vivo X80 Series, the smartphone brand is said to have worked with SONY to create its customized ultra-sensing sensors that ensure higher-quality images even in low light or dark settings.

The customized sensor not only produces brighter images but also has Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) capabilities, giving fans more stable photographs and better in-action shots.

The vivo V27 series is also expected to pack an EIS+OIS Hybrid Imaging Stabilization feature found in the brand’s higher-end devices to minimize out-of-angle and shaky videos.

Industry buzz further indicates that the series will also have a 50MP HD front camera with an upgraded auto-focus feature that captures the subject’s face with greater accuracy and speed, ensuring clear photographs each time.

Signature vivo features to expect

A closer study of vivo’s recent launches will show the smartphone brand emphasizes functionality while prioritizing style and comfort. Talk about accessories that match your OOTDs! The Photochromic 2.0 technology remains a staple in the V series and is predicted to be paired with a slim and flat frame design.

The vivo V27 series will be lightweight and handy with an ergonomic grip, perfect for on-the-go users who relish making the most of spontaneous moments.

Based on the V series’ design philosophy, this new addition will likely have a simple and elegant casing. Its rear camera layout will exude minimalism and lean more toward the less is more philosophy.

Excited to have the new studio device in your pocket? Follow vivo’s official Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube pages to get the latest updates about the new vivo V27 series.