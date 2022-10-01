TCL holds grand media launch for its newest innovations

The TCL team with its newest brand endorser Chito Maranda during the grand media launch last September 24, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — TCL Electronics, one of the dominant players in the global TV industry and a leading consumer electronics, held its grand media launch introducing its new C series 98-inch TV and its new split-type air conditioner FreshIN series.

“We are still moving forward with TCL’s mission of providing customers with world-class and innovative technologies that focus on giving a simpler, faster and smarter way of living,” said Loyal Cheng, chief executive officer of TCL Philippines during his opening speech to start off the event.

TCL introduced its first main highlight of the event by unveiling the all-new FreshIN air conditioner presented by Bert Cheung, TCL product manager.

TCL FreshIN series: a fresh indoor experience

The TCL FreshIN series is the latest premium addition to the TCL smart home ecosystem.

Different from conventional AC that circulates air inside the house, TCL FreshIN series features an all-around fresh air system that transports the fresh air from the outdoors to the indoors, helping increase the oxygen and humidity level to offer users an unprecedented intimate experience of health and care.

With the patented blue wing fresh air module generating micro-positive pressure, fresh air is imported from outdoors through QuadruPuri Filters and Heat Exchange, which creates a clean and healthy indoor environment with sufficient oxygen and comfortable temperature, regardless of outdoor environment.

Air purification has now become a priority to consumers and FreshIN series features a highly efficient system using QuadruPuri Filters: the fresh air will pass through four different layers: a preliminary filter, a silver ion antibacterial layer, a HEPA high-efficiency filter and a high- density filter.

The FreshIN series includes premium key features, such as its “FreshIN+” that will let you know when fresh air enters your room with a blue light.

Premium cooling air conditioning

FreshIN models feature a high-powered Air Engine that can deliver up to 60 metric cubic meters, ensuring the best air quality for its users.

The series is also equipped with a Temperature Balancing feature that intelligently adjusts and controls temperature fluctuations by warming up or cooling down the fresh air drawn by ±0.5°C from the desired temperature to ensure maximum comfort.

Connected with the TCL Home App, the FreshIN series is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa, which gives users control of the Air Conditioner 24/7 with a smartphone or TCL TV with simple voice commands.

The TCL FreshIN is currently available in 1.0HP and 1.5HP, with a suggested retail price at P60,995 for 1.0HP and P66,995 for 1.5HP

Consumers can also get a chance to win this new Air Conditioner just by joining TCL Philippines new TikTok Challenge #FreshINChallenge that will run from September 26 to October 7.

TCL 98-inch C735: stunning imagery in big TVs

TCL also has officially launched its latest innovation, 98-inch C735 4K QLED TV presented by product evangelist for TV, Jean Ann Barra.

Most TCL C and P series now include a 75-inch model, thanks to TCL's innovation and production capabilities.

The 98-inch model C735 is the biggest TCL TV to date and a testament to how the brand expands and solidifies TCL's stand amidst increasing competition in Philippine market.

Immersive experience with smoother, crisper visuals

To provide users with a convenient game experience, C735 also has an exclusive game mode function. With Game Master, C735 optimizes the display in video game use. It allows all-in-one optimization, for example, to turn on functions such as VRR/ALLM with one key.

Not only that, but through the TCL Game Bar, C735 offers users real-time display statistics, aiming aid, toolbox functions, as well as the quick setting dashboard that helps users achieve the ultimate gaming experience.

With Dolby Vision IQ, C735 enhances the demonstration of Dolby exclusive contents, by displaying a greater number of colors, increasing contrast and boosting brightness levels

C735 also supports both 120Hz Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation (MEMC) as well-as HDMI 2.1 to deliver the best possible smooth imagery and audio for both TV and multimedia.

The 98C735 can adjust to the content to produce smoother, sharper and crisper motion even for sports and action-packed scenes with the help of 120Hz MEMC.

Because it is all about the immersive experience, TCL 98C735 TVs feature ONKYO sound with Dolby Atmos.

Acoustically designed for sound clarity and precision, ONKYO speakers a cinematic Dolby Atmos audio experience at home: whether it's intimate dialogue or a complex soundscape, every detail comes alive in rich clarity and depth, for a crystal-clear sound.

The beastly 98-inch C735 will be retailed at P349,995 SRP.

Chito Miranda for TCL

For the last highlight of the grand media event, TCL welcomed a very special guest, Chito Miranda, the lead vocalist of the popular Pinoy band Parokya ni Edgar.

Miranda shared messages and testimonials about his experience with TCL products, followed by a teaser of another big Filipino celebrity as the up-and-coming TCL Philippines newest brand endorser.

Watch the full launch here: https://bit.ly/3BWNGbZ