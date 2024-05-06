^

Gadgets

Ice Seguerra shares passion for Lego Star Wars

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 6, 2024 | 12:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ice Seguerra celebrated the May the 4th Star Wars Day at the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars in Shangri-La Plaza Mall Atrium, featuring the singer's works and those by other enthusiasts.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Ice admitted being a fan of Star Wars since Betamax days. 

"I'm a Star Wars fans ever since I was young kasi naalala ko I've been renting ng mga Betamax just to watch it," Ice said.  

"I'm a Darth Vader bias e," the singer said about a favorite "Star Wars" character.

Besides "Star Wars," Ice is also a long-time fan of Lego.

"I started very young kasi past time ko talaga siya. Ever since I can remember, I've been playing Lego," the star said.  

Ice said the work at the 25th anniversary exhibition in Shangri-La Plaza took 10 hours to build.

When asked what to build next, Ice said: "Hindi talaga ko collector but definitely Star Wars kasi nasimulan ko na 'to."

As for message to fellow "Star Wars" fans, the singer said: "Continue spreading the joy sa mga younger ones na naibigay sa atin ng Star Wars!" — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

RELATED'Call me Ice Ice Baby': Ice Seguerra surprises birthday boy Vic Sotto on 'Eat Bulaga'

vuukle comment

ICE SEGUERRA

LEGO

STAR WARS
Philstar
x
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with