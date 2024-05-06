Ice Seguerra shares passion for Lego Star Wars

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Ice Seguerra celebrated the May the 4th Star Wars Day at the 25th anniversary of Lego Star Wars in Shangri-La Plaza Mall Atrium, featuring the singer's works and those by other enthusiasts.

In an interview with Philstar.com, Ice admitted being a fan of Star Wars since Betamax days.

"I'm a Star Wars fans ever since I was young kasi naalala ko I've been renting ng mga Betamax just to watch it," Ice said.

"I'm a Darth Vader bias e," the singer said about a favorite "Star Wars" character.

Besides "Star Wars," Ice is also a long-time fan of Lego.

"I started very young kasi past time ko talaga siya. Ever since I can remember, I've been playing Lego," the star said.

Ice said the work at the 25th anniversary exhibition in Shangri-La Plaza took 10 hours to build.

When asked what to build next, Ice said: "Hindi talaga ko collector but definitely Star Wars kasi nasimulan ko na 'to."

As for message to fellow "Star Wars" fans, the singer said: "Continue spreading the joy sa mga younger ones na naibigay sa atin ng Star Wars!" — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Martin Ramos

