Gadgets

                        
Acer unwraps new gaming rig, expands eco-friendly, antimicrobial lines

                        

                        
Philstar.com
October 19, 2021 | 10:30am
                        

                        


                        
                        
For Acer's "Made for Humanity" Next@Acer launch, the Taiwanese tech giant revealed expansions of its eco-friendly Vero and antimicrobial ranges.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — For Acer's "Made for Humanity" Next@Acer launch, the Taiwanese tech giant revealed expansions of its eco-friendly Vero and antimicrobial ranges, the new Predator Orion 7000 gaming tower with forthcoming 12th-gen Intel CPUs and a lot more.



Acer unveiled the Predator Orion 7000, which comes with the latest Intel 12th-gen processors, as well as Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3090 GPU, for gamers who want the newest available tech that lives up to the name "gaming tower."



The new gaming desktop supports up to 64GB DDR5-4000 RAM and comes with an AIO liquid CPU cooler as well as three large fans (140mm Predator Frostblade fans for the front and one 120mm Predator rear fan).



To further enhance the gaming experience, there are also two new Predator smart 4K gaming projectors and the Predator gaming desk which offer two practical surface options and a convenient storage rack.



Veriton Vero Mini

Photo Release









“Predator Orion 7000-series desktops are not only suitable for pro-gamers and streamers, but also for DIY gamers or those who just started gaming,” Acer Co-COO and President of IT Products Business Jerry Kao said.



Acer also announced new additions to its eco-friendly Vero product line to include new PCs and accessories made from recycled plastics and packaged in recyclable materials. 



The TravelMate Vero, a business version of the Aspire Vero, is made from 30% post-consumer-recycled plastics (PCR) and ships in 100% recyclable packaging. The 15.6-inch laptop can be configured with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7, 16GB of memory, a 1TB SSD and Windows 11 Pro.



The Veriton Mini desktop is made from 25% PCR plastics and ships in a 100% recyclable box. It will be available with a wide range of component options and in three sizes. Each size is small enough to fit in a medium-sized backpack or a tote.



Predator Gaming Desk

Photo Release









The Vero BR277 is a full-HD monitor on a stand with tilt, swivel and height adjustments. Its brightness can be set as low as 15%. The monitor's housing is made from 50% PCR plastic. 



There are new Vero accessories such as mice, mousepads and laptop sleeves. Acer also announced a new recycling program for laptops where you can cashback toward the purchase of an Aspire Vero when you trade in an old notebook that is still in good condition.



Acer has also expanded its antimicrobial product portfolio to a wide range of categories, including laptops, displays, accessories and apparel.



The Acer Antimicrobial 360 Solutions uses a silver-ion antimicrobial agent to keep your laptop clean. It can be applied to a range of parts of a device, drastically reducing the growth rate of microbes.



Predator Orion 7000

Photo Release









Acer is taking this support a step further by also incorporating its Antimicrobial 360 Solution on its corning glass displays, making your laptops both more durable and resistant to microbes.



The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 is a business-grade antimicrobial convertible laptop with powerful performance for those working on the go while Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop and Enduro Urban T3 tablet are durable antimicrobial devices that take it a notch further by being resistant to dust and water. They can also survive drops of up to four feet.



Also included in Acer's antimicrobial line are a monitor, mice, keyboard and an eco-shell protective jacket.



TravelMate Vero

Photo Release









Pricing and availability



Exact specifications, prices and availability will vary by region.



 



To learn more about availability, product specifications and prices in specific markets, please contact your nearest Acer office via https://www.acer.com.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

Gadgets
