







































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Gadgets

                        
vivo, Zeiss launch newest ‘imagery master’ in professional mobile photography—vivo X70

                        

                        
Philstar.com
September 17, 2021 | 2:53pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
vivo, Zeiss launch newest â€˜imagery masterâ€™ in professional mobile photographyâ€”vivo X70
The new vivo X70 comes with ZEISS T* Coating, ZEISS Portrait features and Gimbal 3.0 sensor that help users take only the best and the exceptional photos.
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Leading global smartphone brand vivo, after a successful inaugural partnership with global leader in optics and opto-electronics, ZEISS, continues to build on each other’s strengths in advancing mobile photography technology with the newest entrant to the X-series, X70.



Specifically built to offer the best-in-class smartphone camera that is not only realistic but also exquisite, the vivo X70, launched recently in China, not only takes photos of what you can see but also makes hard-to-take photos easy and more realistic.



“After the successful release of X60 this year, we realized that the market is and has always looked for that smartphone camera that has it all and more and we continue our partnership with ZEISS with the X70 harboring the same mission—to synergize and complement optical expertise and new digital technologies—so both brands can continue to create innovations for mobile imaging and create the next imagery master with the new vivo X70,” said vivo Philippines PR team lead, Charisma Buan.



With its unique ZEISS Optics-ZEISS T* Coating, vivo X70 can enhance the visible light pass rate which improves the imaging quality and accurately represent colors while reducing reflections and other negative effects.



vivo, Zeiss launch newest ‘imagery master’ in professional mobile photography—vivo X70



The vivo X70 series, recently launched in China, comprises the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ models. The three smartphones are powered by different chipsets (a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, an Exynos 1080 SoC and the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, respectively)

Photo Release









Coupled with the Sony Customized Sensor IMX766V, the X70 can access 8% more light than other devices, ensuring only the best photos are taken.



True to its reputation as the next imagery master, X70 comes with ZEISS Portrait features that simulates the reproduction of four classic ZEISS shots—Sonar, Biotar, Distagon and Planar—to give users more fun and flexibility in portrait mode while the ZEISS Portrait 3D-Pop uses a state-of-the-art technology that heightens the three-dimensional portrait atmosphere by presenting a perfect and harmonious blurry transition between the subject and its background.



For those who want to take high-action photos and videos, the X70 also comes with a Gimbal 3.0 sensor for maximum stability.



The new vivo X70 furthers vivo and ZEISS’ vision of furthering the professional mobile photography industry anchored on innovation and creativity.



 



For more information and new product updates visit www.vivoglobal.ph, and vivo’s official Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. Get first dibs on the newest vivo devices on its Lazada and Shopee official stores and its physical stores and kiosks nationwide. 


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      VIVO
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 vivo, Zeiss launch newest &lsquo;imagery master&rsquo; in professional mobile photography&mdash;vivo X70
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 hour ago

                              
                              
vivo, Zeiss launch newest ‘imagery master’ in professional mobile photography—vivo X70


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The vivo X70 comes with state-of-the-art features from global optics leader Zeiss.

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Moshi rounds up top accessories for iPad, MacBook
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Moshi rounds up top accessories for iPad, MacBook


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Moshi rounds up their top MacBook and iPad accessories from the extensive range which can help you maximize the protection...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The vivo X60 co-engineered with ZEISS lets you unleash your photographic potential
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
The vivo X60 co-engineered with ZEISS lets you unleash your photographic potential


                              

                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Create the most stunning photos and enjoy the best performance with vivo X60 developed with the cutting-edge optical technology...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Google Play Store deletes 8 crypto apps for alleged deception
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
Google Play Store deletes 8 crypto apps for alleged deception


                              

                                                                  By Kathleen A. Llemit |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
Those who are into cryptocurrencies have been warned by a TrendMicro report that prompted Google to remove eight apps from...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 How to maximize Internet connection at home &mdash; for real!
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
3 days ago

                              
                              
How to maximize Internet connection at home — for real!


                              

                                                                  By Jing CastaÃ±eda |
                                 3 days ago                              


                                                            
From being something taken for granted, Internet connectivity suddenly became a major component in every family’s day...

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Check out these 9.9 offers from TECNO Mobile
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Check out these 9.9 offers from TECNO Mobile


                              

                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
Great deals on Camon 16, Spark 6 Go, and Spark 7 are coming to TECNO Mobile online stores on September 9th!

                                                         


      

         

            
Gadgets
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with