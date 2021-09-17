vivo, Zeiss launch newest â€˜imagery masterâ€™ in professional mobile photographyâ€”vivo X70

vivo, Zeiss launch newest ‘imagery master’ in professional mobile photography—vivo X70

The new vivo X70 comes with ZEISS T* Coating, ZEISS Portrait features and Gimbal 3.0 sensor that help users take only the best and the exceptional photos.

MANILA, Philippines — Leading global smartphone brand vivo, after a successful inaugural partnership with global leader in optics and opto-electronics, ZEISS, continues to build on each other’s strengths in advancing mobile photography technology with the newest entrant to the X-series, X70.

Specifically built to offer the best-in-class smartphone camera that is not only realistic but also exquisite, the vivo X70, launched recently in China, not only takes photos of what you can see but also makes hard-to-take photos easy and more realistic.

“After the successful release of X60 this year, we realized that the market is and has always looked for that smartphone camera that has it all and more and we continue our partnership with ZEISS with the X70 harboring the same mission—to synergize and complement optical expertise and new digital technologies—so both brands can continue to create innovations for mobile imaging and create the next imagery master with the new vivo X70,” said vivo Philippines PR team lead, Charisma Buan.

With its unique ZEISS Optics-ZEISS T* Coating, vivo X70 can enhance the visible light pass rate which improves the imaging quality and accurately represent colors while reducing reflections and other negative effects.

Photo Release The vivo X70 series, recently launched in China, comprises the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ models. The three smartphones are powered by different chipsets (a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, an Exynos 1080 SoC and the Snapdragon 888+ SoC, respectively)

Coupled with the Sony Customized Sensor IMX766V, the X70 can access 8% more light than other devices, ensuring only the best photos are taken.

True to its reputation as the next imagery master, X70 comes with ZEISS Portrait features that simulates the reproduction of four classic ZEISS shots—Sonar, Biotar, Distagon and Planar—to give users more fun and flexibility in portrait mode while the ZEISS Portrait 3D-Pop uses a state-of-the-art technology that heightens the three-dimensional portrait atmosphere by presenting a perfect and harmonious blurry transition between the subject and its background.

For those who want to take high-action photos and videos, the X70 also comes with a Gimbal 3.0 sensor for maximum stability.

The new vivo X70 furthers vivo and ZEISS’ vision of furthering the professional mobile photography industry anchored on innovation and creativity.

