Samsung caught using iPhone to promote own event

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean tech company Samsung was caught dead using a product of its American rival Apple to promote its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event.

On social media platform Twitter, Samsung Mobile US posted a seemingly harmless promotional tweet which reads: "With #SamsungUnpacked drawing closer, we're working hard to bring you some exciting news. Which field of innovation and advancement are you hoping to see us reveal?”

The annual Galaxy Unpacked event sees the electronics giant revealing much-awaited offerings to loyal customers.

So far, so good.

Apple diehards, however, noticed that the poll was uploaded using Twitter for iPhone.

The post has since been deleted, but not without receipts being circulated because, of course, the Internet never forgets.

Social media still runs on iPhone. Even for Samsung.https://t.co/tkaXoR4KHh pic.twitter.com/GNZSOZYctq — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) January 13, 2021

You'll never be forgiven for tweeting this from an iPhone. Smh https://t.co/B8zrsFzGJ9 — Rydah | Samsung Daddy (@SamsungRydah) January 13, 2021