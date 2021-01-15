THE BUDGETARIAN
Samsung caught using iPhone to promote own event
The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., Jul. 22, 2019.
Reuters/Mike Blake, File

Samsung caught using iPhone to promote own event

Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - January 15, 2021 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — South Korean tech company Samsung was caught dead using a product of its American rival Apple to promote its much-anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event.

On social media platform Twitter, Samsung Mobile US posted a seemingly harmless promotional tweet which reads: "With #SamsungUnpacked drawing closer, we're working hard to bring you some exciting news. Which field of innovation and advancement are you hoping to see us reveal?”

The annual Galaxy Unpacked event sees the electronics giant revealing much-awaited offerings to loyal customers.

So far, so good.

Apple diehards, however, noticed that the poll was uploaded using Twitter for iPhone.

The post has since been deleted, but not without receipts being circulated because, of course, the Internet never forgets.

 

