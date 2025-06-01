Angelica Panganiban to make theater debut at Virgin Labfest 2025

MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban will make her theater debut at this year's Virgin Labfest (VLF).

In an interview with the media during the launch, Angelica narrated why she said yes to joining the cast of “Don't Meow for Me, Catriona."

"Sabi ko 'sure!' Chinarot-charot ko lang sila, ‘di ko naman akalain na seryoso pala," she said.

She then read the script and went all in.

"Ever since talaga, may interest ako talaga (sa theater,) may mga nagtatanong-tanong naman noon. But apparently schedule at lakas ng loob, wala pa ako noon,” she said.

"Nung in-offer nila sa akin ‘yung script nila, ‘Direk,’ sabi ko, ‘lumundag ako, hinayaan kong lamunin ako nung takot ko, nung doubts ko sa sarili ko and patunayan ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko talaga," she added.

"VLF XX: Hinog" will run from June 11 to 29 at the Tanghalan Ignacio Gimenez of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

