^

Entertainment

Angelica Panganiban to make theater debut at Virgin Labfest 2025

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 1, 2025 | 12:40pm
Angelica Panganiban to make theater debut at Virgin Labfest 2025
Actress Angelica Panganiban
Angelica Panganiban via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban will make her theater debut at this year's Virgin Labfest (VLF). 

In an interview with the media during the launch, Angelica narrated why she said yes to joining the cast of “Don't Meow for Me, Catriona."

"Sabi ko 'sure!' Chinarot-charot ko lang sila, ‘di ko naman akalain na seryoso pala," she said.

She then read the script and went all in. 

"Ever since talaga, may interest ako talaga (sa theater,) may mga nagtatanong-tanong naman noon. But apparently schedule at lakas ng loob, wala pa ako noon,” she said.

"Nung in-offer nila sa akin ‘yung script nila, ‘Direk,’ sabi ko, ‘lumundag ako, hinayaan kong lamunin ako nung takot ko, nung doubts ko sa sarili ko and patunayan ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko talaga," she added. 

"VLF XX: Hinog" will run from June 11 to 29 at the Tanghalan Ignacio Gimenez of the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

RELATED'May ibang impact rin': Angelica Panganiban on being 'Hugot Queen'

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN

VIRGIN LABFEST
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rica Peralejo mourns ex &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; co-star Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death, reveals secret &lsquo;MU&rsquo;&nbsp;
play
Exclusive

Rica Peralejo mourns ex ‘TGIS’ co-star Red Sternberg’s death, reveals secret ‘MU’ 

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
In an exclusive interview last 2020, Rica revealed to Philstar.com that she and Red secretly had a “mutual understanding”...
Entertainment
fbtw
'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50
play

'TGIS' actor Red Sternberg dies at 50

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"TGIS" actor Red Sternberg is dead. He was 50. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Hollywood movie &lsquo;The Last Resort&rsquo; wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

Hollywood movie ‘The Last Resort’ wraps filming in the Philippines, set for 2026 release

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
“It’s raining in Manila, watermelon, watermelon!”
Entertainment
fbtw
Gab Umali remains focused on carving name for himself in music industry

Gab Umali remains focused on carving name for himself in music industry

By Boy Abunda | 14 hours ago
Singer-songwriter Gabriel Umali always reminds himself to seize every opportunity knocking at his doorstep. He has been honing...
Entertainment
fbtw
'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken&rsquo;: Angelu de Leon, &lsquo;TGIS&rsquo; stars saddened by Red Sternberg&rsquo;s death

'T.G.I.S Barkada is heartbroken’: Angelu de Leon, ‘TGIS’ stars saddened by Red Sternberg’s death

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The sudden demise of Red Sternberg last Tuesday has devasted his fellow “TGIS” stars as they posted broken heart...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
GMA-7 executive joins International Emmys 2025 jury

GMA-7 executive joins International Emmys 2025 jury

By Kristofer Purnell | 23 hours ago
GMA-7 senior executive Nessa Valdellon will serve as a juror in the upcoming International Emmy Awards this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Hollywood star Tom Cruise looked back at his three-decade journey with "Mission: Impossible" following the release...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Superman' cast, director James Gunn visiting Manila for promo tour

'Superman' cast, director James Gunn visiting Manila for promo tour

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The stars and director of the upcoming superhero movie "Superman" will be going on a world tour ahead of the film's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Taylor Swift fulfills 'greatest dream' after buying back rights to old music

Taylor Swift fulfills 'greatest dream' after buying back rights to old music

1 day ago
Pop sensation Taylor Swift, who was locked in a feud with record executives since 2019 over ownership of her music, has bought...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sue Ramirez, JM De Guzman make emotions real in new film

Sue Ramirez, JM De Guzman make emotions real in new film

By Leah C. Salterio | 1 day ago
In 2024, young director Fifth Solomon megged a romantic-comedy flick, “My Sassy Girl,” loosely inspired by the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with