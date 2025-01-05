'Neat or on the rocks?': Derek Ramsay shares ways to enjoy rum

MANILA, Philippines — Rum is one of the most popular alcoholic drinks in the world, particularly among men. Made by fermenting and then distilling sugarcane juice before aging it in oak barrels, it offers a smooth drink with a strong finish that its fans love.

There are many ways by which rum can be best enjoyed. It can be sipped neat, mixed in classic cocktails, or paired with a simple mixer. There simply are endless possibilities for enjoyment.

Originating in the Caribbean in the 17th century, rum is now produced in every sugar-producing regions in the world, including the Philippines, which is home to Tanduay Distillers, the largest producer of rum worldwide as of 2021.

Founded in 1854, Tanduay has been producing rum for 170 years now and has come up with many different types of rums, a lot of which have won awards and recognitions for being the best in the world.

“Tanduay stands out as the ideal choice for any occasion. Its rums have balanced flavor profiles that make them versatile enough to be savored on their own and likewise great enough to be highlighted in cocktails and mixed drinks,” said actor Derek Ramsay, Tanduay’s long-time brand ambassador.

According to the British-Filipino actor and host, Tanduay is the go-to choice for the following:

Neat or on the rocks

“Tanduay’s Especia Spiced Rum is best for sipping straight, so you can fully appreciate its flavor and aroma,” Ramsay said.

The Especia Spiced Rum is one of the brand's most-awarded rums. Made from heirloom sugarcane and infused with the taste of exotic spices and tropical fruits, it comes in a bright golden amber color, and has a body that is mellow, smooth, and dry. Its taste profile includes honey, cinnamon, and ginger mingled with hints of tropical fruits, plus aromas of fruitcake, cinnamon, caramel, almond, and vanilla.

Ramsay also recommends Especia Spiced Rum to be enjoyed on the rocks.

“Just pour it over a few ice cubes. As the ice dilutes the rum, its flavors are highlighted,” he said.

Tanduay's award-winning rums

Infused in classic cocktails

For Mojitos or Daiquiris, Derek picks two blends from the brand.

Aged up to seven years in bourbon barrels, the Tanduay Asian Rum Gold has a taste profile of mature honey with hints of toasted oak, almond, and vanilla. It has a good balance of alcohol level and sweetness, making its expressive flavors great for cocktails.

The Tanduay Asian Rum Silver, meanwhile, is aged up to five years, also in bourbon barrels. It has a pure and distinctive taste, with a profile of green ripe fruits with hints of burnt sugar, mandarin, and vanilla.

With mixers

“Tanduay Double Rum can be enjoyed in so many ways. There are those who prefer it neat, but I like it as a mixer. It’s great for both Rum and Cola or Rum and Tonic,” Ramsay said.

The Tanduay Double Rum is a blend of rums aged for 16 years and five years mixed in bourbon barrels for two more years. As a sipping rum, it offers exceptional continuity. Mixed with cola or tonic, it offers a harmony of flavors from start to finish. It has a taste of caramelized pineapple with a mellow blend of cherry and vanilla, and has a round, fruity medium body.

