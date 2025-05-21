Binibining Pilipinas 2024 queens, Sassa Gurl cook-off at Hog Festival 2025

The grand display of pork dishes during the National Hog Festival 2024 in Gateway Mall 2.

MANILA, Philippines — After gaining a Guinness World Record for the Most Number of Pork Dishes Served (at 313!) at its inaugural edition last year, the National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. (NatFed) officially opened this year's Hog Festival at the World Kitchens in Gateway Mall 2, Quezon City.

With the theme "Sarap ng Pinoy Pork . . . mula nguso hanggang buntot," the campaign to raise local livestock underscores the culinary value of the entire pig and reinforces the importance of promoting zero-waste cooking and food self-sufficiency.

"All of a hog's parts are useful; nothing goes to waste. Pork meat is a complete source of food protein. All the dishes that will be served during the festival will use parts from snout to tail. This initiative aims to increase and boost hog production and/or consumption," said National Federation of Hog Farmers Inc. Chairman Chester Tan.

The main festival, slated on the whole day of May 31, will unfold in two venues.

At the Gateway Mall 2, a culinary cook-off will feature a playful yet skillful showdown between the reigning Binibining Pilipinas queens — Myrna Esguerra (International), Jasmin Bungay (Globe), Christal Jean dela Cruz (1st runner-up), together with Internet sensation Sassa Gurl — against some of the country's most renowned chefs.

"Each group will prepare two dishes. They will be given the parts ahead of time so they could plan well what to prepare," said Chef Roland "Lau" Laudico, who will sit as one of the jurors.

A degustation feast will be served in the evening at the Versailles Tent of Novotel Manila. The degustation will showcase Chef Jessie Sincioco with her signature Filipino dishes, Chef Steve Ma highlighting Hong Kong flavors, and Chef Gale Sun presenting Spanish cuisine. They will be offering specially curated dishes from their acclaimed kitchens.

"Last year, we created dishes that used pork meat only to help our hog farmers. During this coming festival, our entries will include Deconstructed Pork Binagoongan and Pork Liver Paté," shared Chef Miggy Moreno of Palm Grill, one of the many restaurants in Araneta City serving regional cuisine.

In 2024, the Philippines imported nearly 800 million kilograms of pork, a figure that NatFed hopes to reduce by encouraging local consumption and supporting farmers in restarting and scaling their operations. NatFed's vision aligns with broader food security goals, recognizing that true sustainability lies in local production and community involvement.

From crispy bites to full servings, savor the best of Pinoy Pork at the Versailles Tent in Novotel Manila on May 31, starting at 6 p.m.

