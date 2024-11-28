10 spots at SM North EDSA perfect for holiday get-togethers

MANILA, Philippines — When Thanksgiving and Christmas roll in, Filipinos often eat out together. The season is filled with mini catchups and big reunions with lots of photos, making the act of sharing a meal a symbol of togetherness.

But choosing where to eat can take up a lot of time. That is why we narrowed down options to help you decide where to have your next get-together should you find yourselves at SM North EDSA.

If you’re looking for creative Filipino dishes, try:

Tres

Location: The Annex, Level 2

Traditional Filipino dishes with a twist are offered in this homey restaurant that is known for its signature kare-kare, lamb adobo and crispy pata. Tres creatively reimagines dishes so diners can sample elevated versions of Filipino cuisine.

If you’re looking for fancy cafe options, check out:

Dylan Gourmet Café

Try delightful dishes at Dylan Gourmet Cafe.

Location: The Block, Level 4

Food lovers who want to indulge in classy and hearty dishes can explore the offerings of Dylan Gourmet Café. It offers savory meals, coffee, teas, gourmet sandwiches, fresh salads, and decadent pastries, among others. This charming café also promises an elevated casual dining experience that is perfect for get-togethers.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette’s tasty and good-looking treats.

Location: City Center, Level 2

Those who are looking for a cozy café experience and premium baked goods are in for a treat at Paris Baguette, a global bakery and café chain that was founded in South Korea. Their menu features a fusion of French-inspired pastries with a Korean twist like croissants, cakes, cookies, artisan breads, as well as savory options like sandwiches and large meals.

If you’re looking for a festive Fil-Mex experience, explore:

Los Chachos Fil-Mex Kusina

Enjoy a vibrant and festive get-together at Los Chachos.

Location: North Towers, Level 2

This Fil-Mex resto perfectly captures Mexico’s rich culinary culture as it serves tasty Mexican cuisine like tacos, burritos, enchiladas and quesadillas, among others. Los Chachos prides itself for its colorful décor and classic Mexican comfort food, delivering a delicious experience for those who want to share a festive meal with their loved ones.

If you’re looking for tasty Korean cuisine, reserve your spot at:

Maple Tree House

Mouthwatering premium cuts at Maple Tree House

Location: North Towers, Level 2

Famous for its high-quality marinated meats, Maple Tree House is a restaurant that offers an authentic Korean BBQ experience where the restaurant staff can grill premium cuts of beef, pork, and chicken on the tables of diners for a premium experience.

If you’re looking for delicious Taiwanese dishes, try:

Din Tai Fung

Din Tai Fung’s filling dishes are perfect for get-togethers.

Location: City Center, Level 2

The world-renowned Taiwanese restaurant chain is a go-to for small or large groups looking for Asian cuisine. Din Tai Fung’s xiao long bao (soup dumplings) is a bestseller for its savory pork and flavorful broth. Other must-try dishes include its pan-fried pork buns and hot and sour soup.

Du Hsiao Yueh

Du Hsiao Yueh’s time-honored recipes.

Location: City Center, Upper Ground Level

With its first restaurant now open in the Philippines, Du Hsiao Yueh welcomes Filipinos to try traditional Taiwanese comfort food like its signature dish, the beef noodle soup, stir-fried noodles and dumplings, among others. Their time-honored recipes, inviting atmosphere, and fresh ingredients make it a beloved institution of hearty Taiwanese cuisine.

If you’re looking for a Japanese dining destination, check out:

Teppanya Bar & Resto

Teppanya Bar & Resto offers a memorable dining experience.

Location: North Towers, Ground Level

This contemporary Japanese restaurant is a dining destination that provides an exciting teppanyaki experience where skilled chefs prepare meals in front of diners. Its menu also offers a variety of meals like sizzling steaks, tender seafood, and flavorful stir-fried vegetables that are all expertly seasoned and cooked to perfection.

Magure Izakaya

Satisfy your Japanese food cravings at Magure Izakaya.

Location: The Annex, Level 2

Guests can savor authentic Japanese flavors at this stylish and inviting restaurant. Magure Izakaya offers yakitori skewers, sashimi, tempura and the famous long sushi that is best to devour with family and friends. Magure Izakaya also has an extensive variety of sake and craft beer to complement their appetizing dishes.

If you’re looking for a taste of Hong Kong, go for:

GangJi Produced Hong Kong Café

Savor a taste of Hong Kong at Gangji Produced Hong Kong Cafe.

Location: The Annex, Upper Ground Level

Specializing in classic Hong Kong-style dishes, GangJi Produced Hong Kong Café serves diners a taste of Hong Kong’s local eateries. The café offers delectable dishes like milk tea, egg waffles and rice noodle rolls. It is a vibrant culinary spot best for those seeking a cool and IG-worthy dining experience.

This season, spread the love by sharing meals together in celebration of strong connections and all the blessings you received throughout the year. Check out all these 10 spots at SM North EDSA.

Editor’s Note: This press release from SM is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.