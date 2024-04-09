Here’s something unexpected for your kid’s lunchbox: Plant-based meat – including nuggets!

MANILA, Philippines — Meat is back! And so are the classes. But as we restart our lives post-Easter, why not add a little twist to your picky eater’s favorite baon for lunch?

Processed meat products like nuggets and burger patties should be consumed in moderation. Unfortunately, for most moms, simply replacing them with vegetables is easier said than done.

The good news—hallelujah—is that today’s plant-based meats have captured the same appearance, texture and taste of these classic favorites, enabling us to reintroduce more protein options, especially to the young ones.

Now, you can guiltlessly serve them luncheon meat, sausages, nuggets and other baon classics every day!

It’s a great way to provide them a good source of protein and fiber, free from cholesterol. It’s free from eggs and dairy, too!

So, inventory your fridge and pantry, fill them with unMEAT baon essentials that are wholesome, nourishing and equally satisfying—and here are ulam ideas that you can include in your weekly meal plan! #IBANAMun

1. Pinoy picadillo

Topped with a sunny side up and saba slices, this recipe of ground meat, diced carrots and potatoes, raisins and tomato sauce, this Filipino favorite is enjoyed with rice. It’s versatile, nutritious and delicious—and guilt-free when you use unMEAT Giniling.

This ground meat alternative opens up endless possibilities, from torta to spaghetti, even tacos and meatballs.

2. Bento nuggets

Crispy, crunchy and completely meat-free, unMEAT Nuggets are a great alternative for this comfort food, whether for a quick snack, salad topper or a fuss-free ulam.

Typical chicken nuggets are fridge essentials for kids and kids-at-heart. Simply toss them in the microwave or air fryer, and serve with barbecue sauce. Thanks to plant-based tricks, parents need not worry about kids who only accept nuggets at times.

3. Hungarian sausage

Bring back the sizzle in your kitchen with unMEAT’s Hungarian sausages that burst with flavor. Whether grilled, air-fried or steamed, each bite is a savory testament that meat-free doesn’t mean flavor-free. It’s also a good source of fiber and protein.

You can even chop them like the usual hotdogs and add to your sweet-style spaghetti, the ultimate Pinoy kids’ favorite.

4. Burger patties

Have you tasted and enjoyed Shakey’s Goood Burger? Yes, that’s unMEAT’s Burger Patties, and now you can enjoy your own stash at home! We now know that burgers don’t need meat to be mouthwatering.

Fill the kids’ lunchbox with ulam-burger, rice and mixed veggies. Or surprise them with an unMEAT cheeseburger you lovingly prepared—as “meaty” as the classic.

5. Musubi

While not traditionally Filipino—and neither Japanese—the Hawaiian musubi has found its way into the hearts and stomachs of Filipinos.

Typically made with luncheon meat and rice wrapped together with nori, unMEAT Luncheon Meat musubi offers a great alternative to the simple but irresistible baon. You can also swap out the sliced meat in the kids’ sandwich for an amazing treat—the right snack for recess break.

unDeniably a must-try

The magic behind unMEAT is plant protein and fiber, with natural flavors. So, parents, cheers to this newfound sustainable alternative!

Hearty, affordable, easy-to-cook and so tasty that the children won’t swap them with their classmates’ baon during lunch—unMEAT is the miracle that we all need.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with unMEAT. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.