Craving for lumpiang togue? Mang Inasal offers it for only P29!

MANILA, Philippines — Mang Inasal, the Philippines' Grill Expert, has recently launched its new Lumpiang Togue at all its stores in Luzon.

“This is our response to our customers who have been requesting for the return of their favorite snack at Mang Inasal,” said Mang Inasal president Mike Castro. “Now, they can enjoy our crispy, crunchy and delicious Lumpiang Togue anytime they want. It's a perfect add-on to our Ihaw-Sarap rice meals and even as an individual snack!”

For as low as P29 per piece as an add-on to your rice meal, Mang Inasal Lumpiang Togue can now be enjoyed via dine-in, takeout and delivery at all stores in Luzon. Customers can also order two-piece or six-piece Lumpiang Togue, which are perfect for takeout or delivery.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Mang Inasal. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.