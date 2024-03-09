Chef Mel Rocha brings heirloom dishes to Sentro Artista

Left: Chef Mel's best selling cakes are now available freshly baked for Sentro Artista Arton Strip, and with gluten-free or keto options; right: Stewed tomato pasta using farm fresh ingredients.

While it is known as a premier haven for visual artists, artisanal products, events and groundbreaking publications, Sentro Artista is also a hub for rising local culinary stars.

In fact, beginning March 16, Sentro Artista will have Melissa Rocha as its first-ever chef to be featured in the country’s leading platform for Filipino culture.

A graduate of the Center for Asian Culinary Studies, Chef Mel began her foray into cooking way back in the late 80s. Inspired by her early exposure to Kapampangan, Cebuano, Boholanon and Visayan cuisines, courtesy of having a household full of wonderful cooks, Chef Mel will now bring her gastronomic wonders and heirloom dishes with signature twists to Quezon City.

“Growing up, I saw firsthand the special techniques and methods used in our home to prepare regional fare. You rarely see those dishes now done with authentic ingredients because it takes so much time and skill to ensure that you can marry all the flavors and source the traditional ingredients. There are techniques passed on that we now use to deliver unforgettable meals, and you won't see artificial enhancers or additives in our kitchen,” she shared.

Chef Mel's exposure in the corporate arena and years of being mentored by top culinary icons paved the way to pursuing her passion. She started cooking for relatives and friends, until orders grew exponentially from party plates to catering gigs, then eventually to the formal opening of a full-fledged restaurant known to their loyal patrons as Liam’s Gourmet Cafe. She teaches her team that one of the secrets behind serving authentic recipes is that age-old techniques should be kept sacred.

“Until now, we don’t do shortcuts. Everything is simmering for as long as needed, sometimes even for 12 hours. Our roasted chicken or southern fried chicken that we sell in our restaurants are prepared in the perfect temperature for at least six hours,” she explained.

Unlike most businesses that were severely impacted during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chef Mel’s business thrived. The global health emergency has allowed she and her family to be more resolute and creative in providing nourishment that was much needed by loyal customers who wanted to continue eating fresh and healthy food despite being unable to leave their homes. As a result, Chef Mel’s signature dishes are now much in demand especially to Filipinos who grew up eating all-time favorites such ginataang tulingan, kaldereta and snacks like sandwiches from freshly baked breads, bilo-bilo and ube nutella fritters to name a few.

She is grateful for the opportunity given to her by Sentro Artista, saying it will allow her to reach more Filipinos and satisfy their craving for outstanding dishes and experience.

“We share the same goal and legacy in our belief to our local talents and producers. Just like Sentro Artista, I’m a big supporter of local farmers whose products can rival, even surpass, the imported ones,” she added.

With Chef Mel at the helm, regulars at the Arton Strip art hub can expect a lot in their next visit. Her bestsellers such as the kaldereta, farm-to-table salads, freshly pressed all natural juices, not to mention their creme brulee cake that is heaven on a plate are truly crave-worthy. Their team can also whip up gluten-free alternatives and keto offerings without sacrificing the taste.

For his part, actor and Congressman Arjo Atayde, co-founder of Sentro Artista, said Chef Mel’s presence will add more to the already awe-inspiring experience that their art gallery offers.

“What could be more satisfying and relaxing other than admiring fabulous artworks while delighting your taste buds?” he added.

Catch and partake Chef Mel’s wonderful heirloom dishes at Sentro Artista located at The Arton Strip, Katipunan Extension, Quezon City.