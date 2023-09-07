Brothers Burger expands menu, now offers Boneless Chicken in nine flavors

MANILA, Philippines — Behold, burger and chicken lovers!

Brothers Burger, a beloved favorite among Filipino burger fans, is thrilled to announce the latest enhancement to its menu that goes beyond burgers. Now available at all main Brothers Burger branches is their exciting addition of Boneless Chicken!

The new Boneless Chicken series offers something for everyone with its wide array of both classic and new flavors you can choose from, such as Yangnyeom for a spicy kick or even Honey Sriracha for that perfect sweet and spicy combo.

Here are the flavors offered in the new Brothers Burger Boneless Chicken series:

Plain

Yangnyeom

Barbecue Jalapeno

Buffalo

Garlic Parmesan

Vietnamese

Soy Pepper

Honey Sriracha

Teriyaki

Whether you're dining solo or sharing the joy with friends and family, Brothers Burger's Boneless Chicken caters to every appetite.

You can order a six-piece half platter or go all-in with a 12-piece whole platter for sharing, with prices starting at an affordable P225.

But here's the best part—this isn't just a limited-time deal. Brothers Burger announced that the new Boneless Chicken series is here to stay and is now a permanent member of its Burger menu, allowing customers to relish this flavorful treat whenever they like.

So why wait? Head over to the main Brothers Burger branch nearest to you and dive into a plate of their scrumptious Boneless Chicken.