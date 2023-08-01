La Dolce Vita: An Italian gastronomic affair by chef Valerio Pierantonelli at Conrad Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Conrad Manila is proud to present a remarkable culinary event offering an authentic Italian dining experience.

From August 7 to 15, Brasserie on 3 will host the Legendary Chefs Series – La Dolce Vita, featuring chef Valerio Pierantonelli from Conrad Singapore Orchard’s esteemed Italian restaurant, Basilico.

Hailing from Rome, Valerio brings his extensive expertise and passion for Italian cuisine to the forefront as the head chef of Basilico.

With over two decades of experience in prestigious establishments worldwide, his culinary philosophy centers on using the finest and freshest ingredients to create dishes that pay homage to the true essence of Italian cooking. Now, this dedication to his craft is showcased in Brasserie on 3’s week-long gastronomic affair.

The Legendary Chefs Series – La Dolce Vita menu will highlight a delightful selection of dishes, including the Mediterranean octopus salad with yellow potato and fresh basil pesto, the carnaroli risotto with saffron and asparagus sauce, and the indulgent traditional Italian tiramisu with marsala and mascarpone sabayon. Additionally, a live station will cater to pasta enthusiasts with tortelli pasta stuffed with pork, tossed in a brown butter and sage sauce with grana padano and toasted hazelnuts.

“Conrad Manila is thrilled to welcome chef Valerio Pierantonelli to our Legendary Chefs Series. This Italian food festival promises to be a celebration of the rich traditions and flavors of my home country, Italy, as expertly curated by chef Valerio himself,” Fabio Berto, General Manager of Conrad Manila, said.

“We are ecstatic to share the delightful flavors of hearty food that we grew up with in our homeland.”

The festival will run during lunch and dinner, with prices as follows:

Monday to Thursday Lunch: P1,799 net

Monday to Thursday Dinner: P2,299 net

Friday to Sunday Lunch: P3,000 net

Friday to Sunday Dinner: P3,500 net

Join Conrad Manila as its celebrates the art of Italian cuisine, showcasing chef Valerio Pierantonelli's culinary expertise and his dedication to preserving the traditions of Italian cooking. Don’t miss this exceptional opportunity to indulge in an unparalleled dining experience straight from the heart of Italy.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact Conrad Manila's dining reservations today at +632 8833 9999 (landline), +63 917 650 3591 (mobile) or email [email protected]