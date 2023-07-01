'Super fruit': The power of blueberries

MANILA, Philippines — There was a time when strawberries were the only fresh berries available in the market. Thanks to the fact that strawberries were grown in Benguet and available in Baguio, the Summer Capital of the Philippines and a known tourist attraction, fresh strawberries were both familiar and readily available.

Because people looked for strawberries, even importers brought them in to offer an alternative to Baguio strawberries. Other types of berries, including blueberries, had no fresh supply. If they did, they were limited and very expensive.

The only blueberries we knew were the pie fillings with syrups and sauces in cans. Even in pastry applications, no fresh blueberries were available. Even blueberry muffins and blueberry cheesecake had only pie fillings on.

Now, thanks to the presence of the U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council, fresh blueberries are coming in. We can use them in breads, pastries and desserts, and even eat them straight up fresh.

There are actually two main types of blueberries that are grown commercially in the United States — the highbush and the lowbush. In North America, Chile and Peru, highbush blueberries comprise 85.1% of total blueberry production and lowbush blueberries accounted for 14.9% in 2020.

Since there are more highbush blueberries, the crop is divided into fresh and processed, and highbush blueberries in the U.S. accounted for 99.5% of fresh blueberries produced in 2020 and 66.3% of total processed blueberries. So the fresh blueberries that we see in the market today are mainly highbush blueberries.

The health benefits of fresh blueberries cannot be discounted.

For one, they contain virtually no fat and are low in sodium. They are a good source of Vitamin C, which helps the immune system work properly, as well as dietary fiber and polyphenols. They also score high in manganese, which helps the body process cholesterol and nutrients such as carbs and protein.

Certified heart-healthy through the American Heart Association Heart-Check Food Certification Program, fresh blueberries should be a great snack food as well. When it comes to pastry applications, the possibilities are endless.

The availability of fresh blueberries should therefore be a welcome development for us Filipinos who value health.

