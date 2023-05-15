More than free AC, here are 5 ways you can make summer days cooler at the malls

Lucky for us, our favorite malls, like SM, have become our savior as we escape the scorching sun and enjoy hours of free aircon. But there's more to SM Supermalls than just strolling around!

MANILA, Philippines — Being used to summer during the months of April and May, Filipinos have their own ways of coping with the scorching heat. Some never run out of ice packs in the refrigerator, while others may have never turned their electric fans off since April.

Other than that, there’s one thing that many Filipinos love to do during summer: spend days in the mall. Lucky for us, SM has become our savior as we escape the scorching sun and enjoy hours of free aircon.

But there's more to SM Supermalls than just strolling around! This sizzling summer, SM is spicing up your mall experience with some extra coolness and fun. Before your next visit, check SM Deals for #HappySummerDeals on dining, fashion, beauty and wellness, and activities to try out.

1. Have a feast with the fam

Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want to make a regular weekday extra special, a feast with the fam is the perfect way to do it.

Take the family out and spend quality time with your loved ones over a scrumptious meal. Whatever your cravings are—mouth-watering pizza, savory dimsum or crispy chicken—you won’t run out of food options for the fam at SM.

Deals to check out:

2. Chill out with the squad over these coolers

Chilling out over coolers is the perfect way to beat the heat and have a good time. Gather your squad and cool off this summer with some tasty coolers. From halo-halo to milktea and shakes, there's no shortage of refreshing drinks to try at SM.

Grab your favorite drink with your best buds and make some unforgettable memories this summer!





Deals to check out:

3. Shop for your summer essentials

Want to beat the heat in style? Then consider upgrading your wardrobe and stock up on all the essentials you need for your upcoming trip or your everyday wear.

From stylish tops to comfy flip flops, SM malls have got you covered with a wide range of stores offering the latest trends and styles at affordable prices.

Deals to check out:

4. Unwind and rejuvenate

Let out all the summer stress with a well-deserved treatment. Have a pampering massage and get back to your routine feeling renewed and energized.

Deals to check out:

5. Buy pasalubong and treats for home

Going out wouldn't be complete without buying some pasalubong for your loved ones back home. With SM Deals’ #HappySummerDeals, you don’t have to spend much to make someone's day!

Deals to check out:

Beat the heat with #HappySummerDeals at SM!

With SM Supermalls, you can surely survive the long and hot summer days. With a variety of stores, restaurants and services to choose from, you'll never run out of things to do and discover.

You could even take lots of photos for the ‘gram at the colorful summer spots and art installations inside the malls for more summertime fun.

Plus, there are plenty of summer bundles and coolers to steal at SM Deals to cool down this season.

So why wait? Head over to your nearest SM mall and make your summer days cooler, more fun and memorable!

Check the SM Deals website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram to be in the know on the latest and trendiest offers and discounts at SM Supermalls. — JAP TOBIAS