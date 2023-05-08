^

Food and Leisure

Fruits of summer: Sumptuous Sineguelas!

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
May 8, 2023 | 3:25pm
Fruits of summer: Sumptuous Sineguelas!
Sineguelas
Philstar.com/Dolly Dy-Zulueta

MANILA, Philippines — Sineguelas season is on!

Oh, those little yellowish green fruits just about two to five centimeters in diameter, they turn dark purple or reddish purple when ripe… When you bite into it, avoiding the large and stony seed in the middle, the yellowish fruit surrounding the seed and just blow the thin skin soft, sweet and juicy pulp is simply delicious.

Known in English as Spanish plum and also popularly known as jocote, sineguelas is native to Mexico and the western coast of Central and South America, and was brought to the Philippines by Spaniards some 400 years ago.  Since then, it has been cultivated like local tropical fruits in different parts of the country. In season from April to June, they peak in May, when they are most abundant.

Sineguelas, which goes by the scientific name Spondias purpurea, is healthy, too, as the pulp-like meat is rich in Vitamin C and carbohydrates and contains phosphorus, calcium, fiber, iron, carotene, B-complex vitamins, and several important amino acids. It has antioxidant properties, which is good for the body, as they help rid the body of free radicals.

Best eaten as is, sometimes with a little salt, sineguelas is used in kinilaw or cooked in sinigang in some regions of the country. The pulp of the sineguelas can be processed into marmalade, made into refreshing drinks, or fermented into wine.

But, as the old folks say, too much of a good thing is still too much. Do not eat too much sineguelas as a raw fruit all at once, as consumption in large quantities may lead to stomachache. So eat moderately!

RELATED: Buko Pie with singkamas? Why not? Here's the recipe

SUMMER
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Fruits of summer: Sumptuous Sineguelas!
53 minutes ago

Fruits of summer: Sumptuous Sineguelas!

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 53 minutes ago
Sineguelas season is on!
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Mango, strawberry summer coolers infused with Twinings tea
23 hours ago

Mango, strawberry summer coolers infused with Twinings tea

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 23 hours ago
Macao Imperial Tea collaborated with Twinings to create distinct summer beverages for everyone to enjoy.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Turkish-style pizza for breakfast
1 day ago

Turkish-style pizza for breakfast

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 1 day ago
Pide is a Turkish-style flatbread that comes stuffed with different toppings, including cheese, spinach, sausage, spiced meat,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines
2 days ago

Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels
Sponsored
3 days ago

Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels

3 days ago
Go Hotels invites guests to beat the heat and #GoExploreMore Metro Manila with the launch of their signature summer campaign,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status
3 days ago

Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 3 days ago
Chef Boy Logro chanced upon an interesting recipe, a cold French hors d’oeuvre. He experimented, tweaked and perfected...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with