^

Food and Leisure

Mango, strawberry summer coolers infused with Twinings tea

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
May 7, 2023 | 4:38pm
Mango, strawberry summer coolers infused with Twinings tea
Macao Imperial Tea together with Twinings introduced six summer coolers infused with tea.
Philstar.com / Earl D.C. Bracamonte, Macao Imperial Tea Philippines via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Macao Imperial Tea, the biggest milk tea chain, has collaborated with Twinings, the oldest tea label in the world since 1706, to create six distinct summer beverages for everyone to enjoy.

The launch party, simply dubbed "Summer Tea Party," unfolded at the activity center of the SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

Attendees were given stubs that needed to be stamped for them to enjoy all the six featured flavors. At the Mango Jasmine booth, guests were made to shoot three toy mangoes into a basket within five tries! Mango Jasmine is the melding of flowers and tropical fruit essences in one flavorful drink!

The Cheesecake Peach booth, on the other hand, required participants to hit three cards and throw them off a pile within five tries. This black tea concoction with a cheesecake blend was a hit amongst the party set!

At the Strawberry Mango booth, revelers tried to spell out correctly this new flavor from a jumbled letter puzzle. This fruity flavored drink is filled with chewy sago pearls.

The three other new flavors are Lemon Ginger with its citrusy spicy zing, Earl Grey Lemon with the aromatic oil of bergamot blended perfectly with lemons, and Camomile Honey with Vanilla with its mix of mild and strong flavors. All these new tea coolers are infused with Twinings tea.

"Macao Imperial Tea is thrilled to be working with Twinings Tea on this exciting project. We are confident that our combined strengths and passion for tea will result in this exceptional beverages that will captivate tea lovers everywhere, especially during the hot summer months," said Avin Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Fredly Group of Companies.

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 candidates were present in the mid-afternoon event. Among those spotted at the booths were the representatives from San Jose City, Zamboanga City and Tuburan, Cebu.

All six tea coolers are now available at all Macao Imperial Tea branches all over the country.

RELATED: Feeling the summer heat? Visit this newly opened Halo-halo drive thru

SUMMER

SUMMER COOLERS

TEA

TWINNINGS OF LONDON
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Mango, strawberry summer coolers infused with Twinings tea
2 hours ago

Mango, strawberry summer coolers infused with Twinings tea

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 hours ago
Macao Imperial Tea collaborated with Twinings to create distinct summer beverages for everyone to enjoy.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Turkish-style pizza for breakfast
7 hours ago

Turkish-style pizza for breakfast

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 7 hours ago
Pide is a Turkish-style flatbread that comes stuffed with different toppings, including cheese, spinach, sausage, spiced meat,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Coronation Quiche' is not a quiche, say French purists
1 day ago

'Coronation Quiche' is not a quiche, say French purists

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Britain's palace has unveiled a special vegetarian "quiche" to mark King Charles III's coronation on May 6, but...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines
2 days ago

Jack Daniel's, Coca-Cola ready-to-drink cocktail now in the Philippines

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Made with Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey and Coca-Cola, the premium cocktail is inspired by one of the most popular...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels
Sponsored
2 days ago

Planning your summer staycation? Experience summer bliss at Go Hotels

2 days ago
Go Hotels invites guests to beat the heat and #GoExploreMore Metro Manila with the launch of their signature summer campaign,...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status
2 days ago

Chef Boy Logro reveals dish that gave him 'royal' status

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 2 days ago
Chef Boy Logro chanced upon an interesting recipe, a cold French hors d’oeuvre. He experimented, tweaked and perfected...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with