Mango, strawberry summer coolers infused with Twinings tea

MANILA, Philippines — Macao Imperial Tea, the biggest milk tea chain, has collaborated with Twinings, the oldest tea label in the world since 1706, to create six distinct summer beverages for everyone to enjoy.

The launch party, simply dubbed "Summer Tea Party," unfolded at the activity center of the SM Megamall Fashion Hall.

Attendees were given stubs that needed to be stamped for them to enjoy all the six featured flavors. At the Mango Jasmine booth, guests were made to shoot three toy mangoes into a basket within five tries! Mango Jasmine is the melding of flowers and tropical fruit essences in one flavorful drink!

The Cheesecake Peach booth, on the other hand, required participants to hit three cards and throw them off a pile within five tries. This black tea concoction with a cheesecake blend was a hit amongst the party set!

At the Strawberry Mango booth, revelers tried to spell out correctly this new flavor from a jumbled letter puzzle. This fruity flavored drink is filled with chewy sago pearls.

The three other new flavors are Lemon Ginger with its citrusy spicy zing, Earl Grey Lemon with the aromatic oil of bergamot blended perfectly with lemons, and Camomile Honey with Vanilla with its mix of mild and strong flavors. All these new tea coolers are infused with Twinings tea.

"Macao Imperial Tea is thrilled to be working with Twinings Tea on this exciting project. We are confident that our combined strengths and passion for tea will result in this exceptional beverages that will captivate tea lovers everywhere, especially during the hot summer months," said Avin Ong, Chief Executive Officer of Fredly Group of Companies.

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 candidates were present in the mid-afternoon event. Among those spotted at the booths were the representatives from San Jose City, Zamboanga City and Tuburan, Cebu.

All six tea coolers are now available at all Macao Imperial Tea branches all over the country.

