'Maki-trending ka': Team Patakam advises aspiring TikTok food vloggers

Food vloggers Jayzar Recinto, Laine Bernardo, Ran Mamangun, Naomi Peña and Manuel Olazo. They are also known as Team Patakam.

MANILA, Philippines — Five of the most popular TikTok food vloggers, known as Team Patakam, gave pieces of advice to aspiring food content creators on how to make their videos viral.

In an interview with Philstar.com, the leader of the group Manuel Olazo, a former hotel employee turned food vlogger, said research is a vital part of making viral videos.

“First, you have to do your research. In social media, ang bilis naman. Because we have experience na, we would know if the product will go viral. Like for example, 'yung grilled balut. I’m the first one na nag-upload nun then I shared sa team,” Olazo said.

“Lahat kami nag-million views nun. Naging total trend talaga siya. Nakita lang namin sa isang Facebook group. Tapos sabi ko, ‘Uy, may potential 'to kaya pinuntahan ko,” he added.

Naomi Peña started with cooking vlogs, but she focused on making eating or “mukbang” videos after her initial one became viral. She shared that if one is interested in making a video but is not a popular artist or celebrity, one can start by taking note of trending videos. She added that when one has established a fan base, one can upload any content because the fans or audience will watch whatever content a viral creator makes.

“'Pag first time ka pa lang nag-vlog at hindi ka naman artista, dapat nakiki-trending ka lang muna. Kailangan mo munang makiuso ka talaga. Nag-content ako ng mukbang tapos don ko nakita na dumami 'yung followers ko at subscribers. Talagang nag-boom 'yung channel ko,” she said.

“Sumabay kayo sa trending. Sundan niyo kasi doon kayo makikita ng mga taong nanonood. At 'pag sikat ka na, kahit anong ilabas mo na content, siguradong may manonood na,” she added.

Seaman Ran Mamangun started doing TikTok content when he was still working on a ship. His style is visiting budget-friendly eateries or restaurants.

“'Yung mga murang kainan pinupuntahan ko. 'Pag magpapa-trend ng food, ang susi diyan dapat mura, patok at masarap. Siguradong magba-viral ang content mo,” he said.

“'Pag passion mo 'yung ginagawa mo, ipagpatuloy mo lang 'yan. 'Wag kang masyadong magmadali sa pag-aani. In the near future, magbubunga din 'yan. Ako kasi out of passion lang paggawa ko ng content e. And ngayon, unti-unti nang nagbubunga kasi wala akong iniisip na kapalit pero ini-enjoy ko lang talaga,” he added.

Laine Bernardo started beauty vlogging in 2018. When she became a mom, she switched to creating food content because she noticed people were watching food vlogs.

“Kailangan gusto mo 'yung ginagawa mo. Malalaman mo na gusto mo ang isang bagay 'pag hindi ka naha-hassle, hindi umiinit ulo mo. Hindi madaling mag-edit. Hindi rin madaling mag-isip ng content. A lot of patience talaga,” she said.

“Kailangan unique. Sa umpisa pa lang ng video mo, nakakatakam na talaga at dapat catchy ang titles at thumbnails,” she added.

A former digital marketing agent abroad, Jayzar Recinto realized that there is a market in food vlogging. He likes to go to eateries or restaurants that are mostly not yet discovered or are located in places that are hard to find. He also stressed that besides the requisite food shots, it is important to know the stories of the owners and the cooks.

“Unang-una, kailangan maka-build ka ng following. Kailangan din magaling kang mag-research. Alamin mo 'yung storya ng bina-vlog mo. 'Yung pagkain, san siya nagsimula, pati 'yung small business owners' stories alamin mo din,” he said.

“Maging willing ka to go to places sa mga hindi napupuntahan ng mga tao. Kasi 'yung mga hindi napupuntahan kasi kapag ikaw ang unang nakapaglabas diyan, malaki 'yung chances na mag-viral siya. Makinig din sa mga comments ng ibang tao. Enjoy mo lang 'yung ginagawa mo,” he added.

RELATED: Dig in! Summer food trip for the long weekend ahead