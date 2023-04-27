Dig in! Summer food trip for the long weekend ahead

MANILA, Philippines — What are you up to this upcoming long weekend?

Whether you're staying at home or going on an adventure with family or friends, here are some treats to keep you company:

Bistro Group opens 6 new restaurants in 1 mall

Is it burger? Ribs? Pasta? Pizza? Dimsum? The selection is now extensive as diners get to enjoy their favorite dishes without hopping from mall to mall after Bistro Group opened new restaurants in Estancia Mall in Pasig City recently.

The group now has six restaurants in Estancia Mall in Pasig City after they opened Italianni’s, Texas Roadhouse, Randy’s, Denny’s, TGIFridays and Modern Shanghai. There’s also Buffalo Wild Wings which has been operating in the mall since 2015.

From the effusive Buon Giorno! to the complimentary bread basket, starters, mains and desserts, the whole customer experience in Italiann’s is one that is saved in guests’ memory banks for a long time. The menu features classics like the Spinach Artichoke Formaggio, Spaghetti Meatballs, Quattro Staggioni and Chicken Italianni’s and new fare including Grilled Pear Salad; Braised Beef Osso Bucco Platter; Halibut Al Cartoccio and Blueberry Mango Cheesecake.

Meanwhile, Texas Roadhouse boasts of a menu of legendary dishes that made them famous in many parts of the world such as hand-cut steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, made-from-scratch sides and their famous freshly-baked bread. Enjoy a lively and fun meal, amid a welcoming ambiance and an occasional line dance from the staff to keep the dining energy up.

From breakfast to lunch, snacks, dinner and late-night, the food at Denny’s is always comforting and hearty like the All-American Slam, Mom’s Spaghetti, South Carolina Fried Chicken and Denny's Share Four All. Sit in one of the comfortable booths, order, eat and bond amid a warm and welcoming ambiance.

American-style food, legendary drinks, genuine personalized service, bartenders who rock, a highly-charged vibe - that sums up the TGIFridays experience. In the menu, Fridays Signature Ribs takes the lead, as well as Fried Mozzarella, Nachos, Burgers, Pizzas and more. Enjoy a 30% discount on the Happy Hour promo happening daily from 2 p.m. onwards.

Los Angeles' iconic donuts, Randy’s, provides that delightful sweetness from fluffier, airier and ginormous donuts. There are the Classic Glazed Raised as well the deluxe, fancy and premium ones such as S’mores, Fruit Loops Raised, Apple Fritter, Butter Crumb, Jelly Raspberry and Cake Sprinkles.

Opening in May, Modern Shanghai hits the spot when on the lookout for dishes that are delicious, comforting and familiar. Enjoy orders of Braised Pork Knuckle and Braised Pork Belly; Xiao Long Bao, Steamed Hakaw Shrimp Dumpling, Roasted Crispy Pork, Wok-Fried Beef with Broccoli, Orange Chicken, Deep Fried Squid and Birthday Noodles, among others.

Kenny Rogers Roasters rides the 'swicy' food trend

Photo release Customers can now enjoy Kenny Rogers’ signature dishes complemented by the flavors of the sweet-spicy Mango Habanero Sauce and salsa made with fresh mangoes, tomatoes, onions, and parsley.

Sweet or spicy? You don’t need to make that hard choice as Kenny Rogers Roasters gives us the best of both worlds with its newest offering: the Mango Habanero. Customers can now enjoy Kenny Rogers’ signature dishes complemented by the flavors of the sweet-spicy Mango Habanero Sauce and salsa made with fresh mangoes, tomatoes, onions, and parsley.

Customers can choose from Kenny Rogers Roasters’ classic offerings, such as the sweet and spicy Mango Habanero Roasted Chicken, the tender Mango Habanero Baby Back Ribs, and the Mango Habanero Burgers made with ? pound of juicy grilled beef patty.

The Mango Habanero Roasted Chicken is seasoned with special herbs and spices and topped with the mango Habanero Sauce which is made using fresh mangoes, tomatoes, onions, and parsley.

Each Mango Habanero Roast Solo (P330) comes with sweet and spicy, quarter roasted chicken, a choice of two side dishes, rice, and a muffin. If you want to share your swicy cravings with family or friends, there’s the Mango Habanero Roast Group Meal (P1,170), which comes with a whole roast, four side dishes, four cups of rice, four muffins, and 1.5L soda.

For meat lovers, try the Mango Habanero Baby Back Ribs (P520) where the classic roasted Baby Back Pork Ribs is served with sweet and spicy mango habanero sauce and fresh salsa. They can also go for the Mango Habanero Burgers (P300) made of freshly baked sesame seed bun with grilled 1/3 pound burger, then topped with the mango habanero sauce and salsa with lettuce. Served with potato chips and soda on the side.

The Mango Habanero is available in all Kenny Rogers Roasters branches nationwide for dine-in, takeout, or delivery through www.kennyrogersdelivery.com.ph, hotline: 8-555-9000, or via Grab Food and Food Panda.

A distinct beer experience with San Miguel Cerveza Blanca

Photo release This authentic local wheat beer boasts of a blend of enticing taste and flavors and the right amount of buzz at 5.4% abv.

Looking for a fresh and distinct beer experience? Try the new San Miguel Cerveza Blanca!

San Miguel Brewery adds another distinct offering in its lineup of world-class brews with this authentic local wheat beer boasts of a blend of enticing taste and flavors and the right amount of buzz at 5.4% abv. Delight yourself with this refreshing, summery golden brew topped with a silky, creamy head, blended in harmony with refreshing flavors.

Whether you’re a beer lover who appreciates great-tasting beers, or you’re a casual beer drinker looking for a new and exciting brew, you’ll surely enjoy a can of San Miguel Cerveza Blanca. Order now from your favorite supermarkets, groceries, and convenience stores, or through SMB Delivers via 8632-BEER (2337) or www.SMBDelivers.com.

New summer milkshakes

Photo release Enjoy the Summer Milkshakes in four flavors: Choco Nut, Ube Cream Cheese, Sweet Corn, and Avocado.

You’re in for a dreamy and creamy experience as Seattle’s Best Coffee welcomes its cool and striking refreshments to remind us of the vibrant feel of the season. Introducing the

newest creations: The Summer Milkshakes.

Available in Seattle’s Best Coffee branches nationwide for a limited time only, customers can enjoy the Summer Milkshakes in four flavors: Choco Nut, Ube Cream Cheese, Sweet Corn, and Avocado.

Enjoy every sip of the rich and indulgent choco-nutty flavor of the Choco Nut Milkshake, which combines vanilla ice cream, milk, dark chocolate sauce, and milk chocolate peanut butter.

A twist to a Filipino classic, the unique blend of the Ube Cream Cheese Milkshake which mixes milk, ube ice cream and made extra special with cheese froth and grated cheese on top will definitely win your heart.

On the lookout for something bold and exciting? Then the Sweet Corn Milkshake is perfect for you. It has a milky sweet and cheesy taste from the blend of sweet corn ice cream, milk with grated cheese, and whole corn kernel as garnish on top.

Finally, Seattle’s Best Coffee can never miss out on its original classic Avocado Milkshake, a crowd favorite mainstay that has the perfect blend of milk and avocado ice cream for that bold, fruity flavor that’s hard to resist. The Summer Milkshakes are now available for dine-in, take-out, pick-up, and delivery through Facebook Messenger, Grabfood and Foodpanda.

Don Papa unveils limited-edition ‘Secrets of Sugarlandia’ canister

Photo release A percentage of the canister sales will go to support the important conservation work of key organizations on the island including the Talarak Foundation, which focuses on preserving and increasing the populations of these endangered and endemic species of Negros, and the Philippine Reef and Rainforest Conservation Foundation, which leads conservation and sustainability programs on the island of Negros and several parts of the Philippines. Don Papa is in the process of developing partnerships with both.

Don Papa Rum, the premium single island rum, has finally released its limited edition Secrets of Sugarlandia gift canister in the Philippines, launched to raise awareness and support key conservation efforts on its island home of Negros Occidental, known locally as Sugarlandia.

Available starting this April, the canister is a mesmerizing tropical visual feat, encapsulating the rich, lush flora and fauna found on the island, and some of its critically endangered species including the Bleeding Heart Dove, Visayan Warty Pig and Visayan Spotted Deer, Visayan Tarictic Hornbill and Rufous-Headed Hornbill.

The canister, which holds the Don Papa Rum 7-year-old blend, renowned for its long, rich-textured finish and flavours of vanilla, honey and fruit cake, features a QR Code scan link to learn more about the initiatives set up by Don Papa to protect the island and its creatures, which the brand takes its creative inspiration from. Secrets of Sugarlandia is available starting April in select local retailers.

