Women's Month: Chef Jessie helps fund program vs hunger via special menu

MANILA, Philippines — Renowned Filipino chef Jessie Sincioco, one of the top chefs in the metro today, has fed many dignitaries, celebrities and the crème dela crème of society.

Her restaurant, Chef Jessie Rockwell Club in Makati, has its loyal clientele, who simply love the kind of food that she serves, fine dining style. She has also catered for important official events, corporate dinners, and weddings. Truth is, Chef Jessie was even handpicked to serve as personal chef for His Holiness, Pope Francis, during the 2015 Papal Visit.

And so, Chef Jessie is so used to rubbing elbows with the rich and the famous, and she knows the kind of food to serve to keep them happy. But nothing satisfies her more than being able to provide food for the most marginalized in society. So she committed herself to help feed the hungry via the Hapag Movement, a Globe-led community program that aims to alleviate involuntary hunger through supplemental feeding and sustainable livelihood opportunities. Chef Jessie is able to support the Hapag Movement through the membership of her company, Manna Cuisine Corporation, with the Rotary Club of Makati Business District (RCMBD), which recently signed a four-year partnership with Globe to raise funds of up to P10 million for the Hapag Movement.

As her contribution and support, Chef Jessie has launched her special Hapag Movement Menu, which includes four set meals that patrons may enjoy while also helping address involuntary hunger. All four set meals include a salad, soup, main course, dessert, and hot drink, and are available for lunch at P1,200 and for dinner at P1,500 at Chef Jessie Rockwell Club. Everyone who opts for any of the Hapag Movement Menus gets to do their share for charity, as half of the proceeds for every meal served will be donated to the Hapag Movement.

“I salute Globe for this timely and much-needed movement for the whole country. We know very well that hunger is a reality here. We make it a point to give back whenever we can. That’s how we came up with the Hapag Movement Menu. This way, our diners can support the advocacy,” Chef Jessie explained.

The Hapag Movement Menu features a healthy selection of salads for starters and a variety of Filipino and fusion main dishes, from the familiar yet elevated Beef Morcon and Caldereta to Fish Fillet Florentine and Baked Parmesan-crusted Chicken.

More than just the Hapag Movement Menu, however, Chef Jessie is committed to invite other top chefs from the Philippines and abroad to take part in the movement as well as to enlist the help of neighboring restaurants in Rockwell to further the advocacy.

“When I learned about this credible and realistic movement, I did not think twice about helping out. Let us do our part in making this movement a smashing success,” she said.

To this, Yoly Crisanto, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer of the Globe Group, declares: “We are excited to have Chef Jessie on board as we continue our fight against hunger in the Philippines. We are grateful for her commitment to find ways to raise funds, including the special Hapag Movement Menu. We look forward to expanding the Hapag Movement globally by way of enlisting a global network of chefs for the initiative.”

Globe leverages partnerships to raise funds and deliver critical support to affected families. The Hapag Movement program is really aimed at rallying Filipinos behind a collective effort to feed the hungry and provide empowering livelihood training, as an estimated 15 million Filipinos continue to suffer from involuntary hunger.

RELATED: Women's Month: The future of 'good nutrition' is in her hands