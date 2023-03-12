Impress family and friends with Deep-fried Chicken Cordon Bleu

MANILA, Philippines — Chicken Cordon Bleu is one dish that looks so elegant and “snobbish” that it gives the impression of being difficult to prepare. But it is actually easy to replicate at home and requires just a few ingredients, too.

Yes, it is fried, but you can make it really healthy for the family by using a light and healthy oil in frying it and if you fry it at the right temperature, you can eliminate excess fat because the chicken does not soak in the oil.

Canola oil should be a good choice for deep-frying as it has the lowest saturated fat content among cooking oils, and brands like Jolly are fortified with Vitamins A and E and contain Omega 3 and Omega 6, which are essential to the heart.

One important tip to remember: Heat up your cooking oil to the right deep-frying temperature before frying the Chicken Cordon Bleu to a golden crisp. If the oil is too cold, the food soaks and absorbs a lot of excess oil, so you end up with a soggy, oily dish. If the oil is already hot when you add the food, it cooks right away.

Try this recipe of Deep-fried Chicken Cordon Bleu shared by Jolly Canola Oil.

Deep-Fried Chicken Cordon Bleu

Ingredients:

4 pcs. skinless, boneless chicken breast

4 pcs. cheddar cheese slices

4 pcs. thinly-sliced smoked ham

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 egg, beaten

1 cup Goodlife Bread Crumbs

Jolly Canola Heart Mate Oil for deep-frying

Salt and pepper to taste

Procedure:

1. Pound chicken breast to 1/4–inch thickness. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

2. Place one slice of cheese and one slice of ham on each breast.

3. Roll up each chicken breast tightly. Use toothpicks to seal ends, if necessary.

4. Dredge each chicken breast roulade in flour, shake off excess, then dip in beaten egg and, finally, roll in Good Life bread crumbs.

5. Heat Jolly Canola Heart Mate Oil and deep-fry chicken roulade in hot oil.

6. Cut into slices. Serve with rice and gravy on the side.

