Love cocktails (to help express how you feel)

Preference for premium rums and customization are playing a big role in the growth of the cocktail segment.

MANILA, Philippines — Move over, classic cocktails! Studies show that consumers these days prefer premium rums and customized cocktail drinks to personalize their drinking experience.

The shift, according to the growing trend, is led by the Generation Z market, who want more quality spirits, value individuality, and consider their choices as part of their self-expression.

“They are willing to explore and don’t want their drinks just handed to them. Preference for premium rums and customization are playing a big role in the growth of the cocktail segment,” said Tanduay senior brand manager and international business development manager Marc Ngo.

Ngo shared some of the cocktail recipes that Tanduay has developed with expert mixologists as featured in their book "Cocktail Culture." The cocktails are infused with the brand’s premium rum products, which make them ideal drinks for Valentine’s Day and other special occasions.

Love on Cup

INGREDIENTS:

Coffee beans for garnish

1.5 oz. Boracay Rum Cappuccino

2 oz. coffee liqueur

1 oz. brewed coffee

0.5 oz. simple syrup

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine all ingredients and a handful of ice in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well-chilled.

2. Double strain into a coupe glass.

3. Garnish with coffee beans.

Passion Fruit Rum Punch

INGREDIENTS:

1 oz. Tanduay Rum White

1.5 oz. Tanduay Rum Dark

0.5 oz. lemon juice

0.75 oz. passion fruit syrup

1 oz. orange juice

Lemon and orange peels for garnish

PROCEDURE:

1. Combine all ingredients, except Tanduay Rum Dark, in a cocktail shaker. Shake until well-chilled.

2. Strain into a tumbler glass with fresh ice.

3. Float Tanduay Dark Rum on top.

4. Garnish with lemon and orange peel.

Heartbreaker

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Tanduay Dark Rum

0.5 oz. Dry Vermouth

0.5 oz. Triple Sec

A dash of grenadine

Orange peel for garnish

PROCEDURE:

1. Stir all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.

2. Double strain into a coupe glass.

3. Garnish with orange peel and serve.

Good Day

INGREDIENTS:

1.5 oz. Boracay Rum Coconut

2 oz. coffee liqueur

1 oz. all-purpose cream

Brown sugar, orange juice, and coffee beans for garnish

PROCEDURE:

1. Rim a rock glass with orange juice and dip it into brown sugar.

2. In a cocktail shaker, combine all ingredients and shake until fully chilled.

3. Pour into a tumbler glass with fresh ice.

4. Garnish with coffee beans and serve.

