WATCH: Lucky Me! shows factory, process following unlucky FDA issue

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 5, 2022 | 12:47pm
WATCH: Lucky Me! shows factory, process following unlucky FDA issue
Lucky Me! reveals its production process in the Philippines after several Lucky Me! products were recalled in the European Union and Taiwan due to the presence of ethylene oxide.
MANILA, Philippines — For many Filipinos, Lucky Me! noodles are a staple and ever-reliable go-to meal, whether you're a student pulling an all-nighter or a working professional looking for a quick snack.

Philstar.com was able to visit the newest Lucky Me! plant situated in Malvar, Batangas to get a glimpse of how these popular instant noodles are made.

Here's the step-by-step process as seen in the video below:

@philstarnews The real question is sinong ayaw ng Lucky Me?! #pancitcanton #noodles #luckyme #philstarnews #philstar #phnews #packaging #coffeemaker #foryoupage #fyp ? Fun - dany_vin

Imported wheat flour is mixed with water to become dough in a entirely contained machine so it obtains the right consistency, after which the finished dough is flattened into "sheets."

These dough "sheets" are cut up and curled into the familiar shape we know these noodles to be. Instant noodles are curled so that they are easier to cook and steam, which happens to be the next step.

Afterwards, the steamed noodles are cut up into individual portions to be fried and cooled before they are packaged with their respective flavor packets, then boxed and are made ready for shipping.

No ethylene oxide

Throughout the whole preparation and packaging process, no human hands touch the noodles — machines do all the work — ensuring no foreign chemicals contaminate them.

Earlier this year, several Lucky Me! products were recalled in the European Union and Taiwan due to the presence of ethylene oxide.

Monde Nissin, the food and beverages company behind Lucky Me!, pointed out that ethylene oxide is not added in their products but rather is a commonly used treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth that typically occurs in agricultural products.

Lucky Me! even reiterated in a video that ethylene oxide boils at 10.7°C and dissipates quickly, and that tests for ethylene oxide do not find the compound but rather its by product 2-Chloroethanol which is naturally present in some food.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) later said Lucky Me! products manufactured in the Philippines are safe to consume and even pass the ethylene oxide levels allowed in Europe.

