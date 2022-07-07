Monde Nissin responds to Lucky Me products being recalled in EU, Taiwan

This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015. Philippine firms are on an unprecedented global shopping spree, spending billions on everything from vineyards to food manufacturers and casinos, reflecting the nation's recent economic rise. Monde Nissin is owned by Betty Ang, who started her company 30 years ago and is now the nation's 19th richest person with a net worth of 900 million USD, according to Forbes.

MANILA, Philippines — Food and beverages company Monde Nissin just released a statement regarding some of their instant noodle Lucky Me! products being recalled in the European Union and Taiwan due to the presence of Ethylene Oxide.

Monde Nissin said they were aware of the ongoing recall, and that it would affect the company's other brands and categories such as ice cream, sesame seeds and spices.

The company, however, pointed out that Ethylene Oxide is not added in their products; rather, it is a commonly used treatment in spices and seeds to control microbial growth that typically occurs in agricultural products.

As a result, these materials may show traces of Ethylene Oxide after processed into seasoning and sauces, Monde Nissin explained.

The company assured that all their products are registered with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) — even at par with the standards of the American FDA — and comply with local food safety standards.

FDA investigating already, says DOH

Department of Health (DOH) spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a presser that the FDA is already investigating the issue, adding that the information is still for verification.

Vergeire explained the effects of Ethylene Oxide to the body, which include headaches, possible nausea and loose bowel movement, and in extreme cases, difficulty breathing and fatigue.

"We just want to be very sure kaya tayo nagmo-monitor ng ganito, and it is a very good thing that our surveillance processes and systems are in place because na-detect natin ito and were able to stop the consumption of these products," Vergeire said.

The DOH Undersecretary expounded on this by saying specific product batches of the apparently contaminated food are looked into, upon which if dangerous chemicals are indeed found, these batches will be recalled.

Vergeire assured the DOH will share the results of the FDA's investigation in the coming days.

