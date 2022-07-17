FDA: Lucky Me! products made in the Philippines are safe to eat

This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015.

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration said Lucky Me! products manufactured in the Philippines are safe to consum and even pass the ethylene oxide levels allowed in Europe.

“The FDA wishes to clarify that all flavor variants of locally manufactured Lucky Me! Instant Noodle, namely Pancit Canton Regular, Pancit Canton Extra Hot Chili, Pancit Canton Chilimansi, and Instant Mami Beef Regular, including Pancit Canton Kalamansi pass the standard for ethylene oxide and are safe for consumption,” the FDA said in an advisory released July 16.

The clarification comes after some of the brand’s products were recalled from European and Taiwanese market shelves due to their ethylene oxide levels.

Monde Nissin, the company behind the instant noodle brand, previously said traces of ethylene oxide were found in their products as the chemical is used as a treatment for their raw ingredients, such as spices and seeds.

“The level of ethylene oxide in Pancit Canton Kalamansi passes that standard for ethylene oxide even of the European Union," the FDA said on Saturday.

It also added that Pancit Canton Kalamansi’s ethylene oxide level is less than 0.01 mg/kg, which is below the “acceptable level” of the European Union at 0.02 mg/kg.

The country’s health department also previously said that the locally manufactured Lucky Me! products are not affected by the reported contamination as seen in products abroad. — Kaycee Valmonte