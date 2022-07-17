^

Headlines

FDA: Lucky Me! products made in the Philippines are safe to eat

Philstar.com
July 17, 2022 | 11:01am
nissin
This photo illustration shows a man buying instant noodles made by local instant noodle firm Monde Nissin at a village convenience store in suburban Manila on October 11, 2015.
AFP / Jay Directo

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration said Lucky Me! products manufactured in the Philippines are safe to consum and even pass the ethylene oxide levels allowed in Europe.

“The FDA wishes to clarify that all flavor variants of locally manufactured Lucky Me! Instant Noodle, namely Pancit Canton Regular, Pancit Canton Extra Hot Chili, Pancit Canton Chilimansi, and Instant Mami Beef Regular, including Pancit Canton Kalamansi pass the standard for ethylene oxide and are safe for consumption,” the FDA said in an advisory released July 16.

The clarification comes after some of the brand’s products were recalled from European and Taiwanese market shelves due to their ethylene oxide levels. 

Monde Nissin, the company behind the instant noodle brand, previously said traces of ethylene oxide were found in their products as the chemical is used as a treatment for their raw ingredients, such as spices and seeds. 

“The level of ethylene oxide in Pancit Canton Kalamansi passes that standard for ethylene oxide even of the European Union," the FDA said on Saturday.

It also added that Pancit Canton Kalamansi’s ethylene oxide level is less than 0.01 mg/kg, which is below the “acceptable level” of the European Union at 0.02 mg/kg. 

The country’s health department also previously said that the locally manufactured Lucky Me! products are not affected by the reported contamination as seen in products abroad. — Kaycee Valmonte

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

MONDE NISSIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

China wants 3% interest on Philippines railway projects loan

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 day ago
China wants to charge an interest rate of three percent for loans sought by the Philippines to build three railway projects,...
Headlines
fbtw
Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

Senator pushes bill on lifting bank secrecy for officials

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
Sen. Francis Escudero has sought the immediate approval of a bill that mandates all government officials and employees to...
Headlines
fbtw
OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

OCTA projects Metro Manila COVID-19 cases to peak in seven days

21 hours ago
Private think tank OCTA Research projects that COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila will reach their peak in seven days as indicators...
Headlines
fbtw
Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as &lsquo;world&rsquo;s best islands&rsquo;

Boracay, Palawan, Cebu hailed as ‘world’s best islands’

By Ghio Ong | 11 hours ago
The islands of Boracay, Palawan and Cebu were listed among the world’s best islands by US-based travel magazine Travel+Leisure...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

Pinoy tourist assaulted in New York

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
The Philippine consulate general in New York yesterday advised the Filipino community to remain vigilant after an 18-year-old...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Marcos Jr. urges public to get booster shots vs COVID-19

Marcos Jr. urges public to get booster shots vs COVID-19

By Alexis Romero | 45 minutes ago
Marcos Jr. said the government would conduct a booster shot campaign in preparation for the resumption of face-to-face classes...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH urged to reform health advisory body

DOH urged to reform health advisory body

By Catherine Talavera | 11 hours ago
Reforming the Health Technology Assessment Council should be one of the first acts of Department of Health officer-in-charge...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling&rsquo;

‘International alliances needed to enforce West Philippine Sea ruling’

By Michael Punongbayan | 11 hours ago
The Philippines should enlist the support and cooperation of its international allies in order to fully enforce the 2016 ruling...
Headlines
fbtw
Private schools not against face-to-face classes

Private schools not against face-to-face classes

By Janvic Mateo | 11 hours ago
The Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations of the Philippines has clarified that it is not opposing the...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

DFA stops OFW deployment to Sri Lanka

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
There will be no new deployment of Filipino workers to Sri Lanka, as the Department of Foreign Affairs informed the public...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with