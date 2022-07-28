Eating at Jollibee soon? Here are 6 futuristic innovations that will make you say â€˜Kakai-bee!â€™

Eating at Jollibee soon? Here are 6 futuristic innovations that will make you say ‘Kakai-bee!’

Jollibee announced the cutting-edge store tech innovations that will level up the joy and complement the "Alagang Jollibee" brand of service that customers have known and experienced through the years.

MANILA, Philippines — For decades, generations upon generations of Filipinos have experienced the joy of eating at Jollibee, which is no doubt one of the most loved fast food outlets in the country.

And so, Jollibee has always reciprocated this love to its Pinoy diners with its consistent high quality of food, from its Chickenjoy to Jolly Spaghetti to Yumburger and so much more—all of which make tummies surely happy. But Jollibee doesn’t stop here, especially in the new normal we live in.

This month, Jollibee announced the cutting-edge store tech innovations that will level up the joy and complement the "Alagang Jollibee" brand of service that we have known and experienced through the years.

Feeling intrigued? Here’s everything you need to know about these innovations recently piloted in select stores, and how they are improving the way you enjoy your langhap-sarap favorites—whether via dine-in, take-out or drive-thru.

1. Jollibots

Meet the newest teammates of our Jollibee crews, the Jollibots.

Nope, they’re not the cute Kiddie Meal toys Jollibee launched earlier this year and relaunched this month, but actual moving robots that will accompany and assist the Jollibee crew in dispatching dine-in orders swifter and more conveniently.

While robots usually look intimidating, you will not have to worry about anything with Jollibots because their cute faces are sure to bring you joy as they go around and deliver your favorite Jollibee meals.

The Jollibots have already been spotted to delight customers at Jollibee SM Aura and Jollibee Glorietta, and are soon to arrive in Jollibee SM Seaside Cebu.

2. Self-order kiosks

If you’re one of the many people who sometimes feel anxious when ordering in restaurants, then you might find a friend in Jollibee’s self-order kiosks.

These touch screen panels have an easy-to-use digital interface that will display all your favorites in the Jollibee menu and guide you through the ordering process, from building and customizing meals, to payment until claiming.

So long as there's an available self-order kiosk, you can place your order right away and receive your queue number for claiming your orders at the counter—all in just a few taps!

These Jollibee kiosks piloted in 2018 are now present in 129 stores and counting as fast-food goers take advantage of their ease-of-use.

3. Smart Lockers

Ever wondered if you could skip waiting in line for your take-out orders in fast food restaurants? Well, Jollibee’s new Smart Lockers can make that happen.

These automated cubicles complement the Order & Pick up feature of the Jollibee app, making your grab-and-go experience hassle-free with zero wait time. You will just need to place your order via the Jollibee app and wait for the store to confirm your transaction and inform you of the smart locker pick-up process.

Once your order’s ready, you can go into the store and head directly to the smart locker instead of having to ask assistance from the crew. You’ll only need to key in your order number and the corresponding locker where your order is stored safely and securely will automatically open.

These Smart Lockers are now working at Jollibee Angono Bayan, Rizal, Jollibee P. Tuazon, Quezon City, and Jollibee Northbay Boulevard, Navotas.

4. Rider's area

To make our kuya and ate riders’ ordering experience also joyful, a Jollibee in GMA Cavite put up a Rider's Area where riders can wait and sit while waiting for customers’ orders.

This dedicated and safe waiting area will benefit riders in several ways. Apart from being a pick-up area where riders can rest comfortably, it can even help prevent crowding inside the store during peak hours, ensuring the safety of partner riders and customers alike.

5. Dual-lane drive-thru, conveyor belts

For an even quicker fix to your Jollibee cravings, Jollibee improves your drive-thru experience with dual lanes, sensors, and food conveyor belts that will shorten the turnaround time for customers.

The Dual-Lane Drive-Thru is present at Jollibee Petron SLEX, Laguna and soon at Jollibee Shell SLEX, Laguna. Meanwhile, food conveyor belts are operational and have been making order dispatch even faster at Petron SLEX, Shell C5 Heritage, Taguig, and Ayala Center Cebu branches.

6. Al fresco dining

As Filipino families get more interested in new dining options like Al fresco dining, Jollibee allotted more floor space to their outdoor dining area to ensure that customers continue to enjoy their favorite langhap-sarap meals whether they eat them inside or outside their stores.

The newest and leveled-up al fresco dining area—adorned with murals and plants—is already welcoming customers at Jollibee GMA Cavite.

A more joyful time awaits at Jollibee

With this line-up of cool innovations, Jollibee has truly leveled up the joy in their stores—and the ever-loyal Jollibee fans are raving about it.

“Wow! Super level-up na ang fave ng mga kids ko. Congratulations, Jollibee,” a customer expressed in the comments section of Jollibee’s video on Facebook.

“Can't wait na ma-experience yan, lalo pa’t lagi kong kasama mga anak ko,” shared another Jollibee fan.