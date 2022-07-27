New York-style cloud kitchen helping frontliners opens physical store

MANILA, Philippines — A New York-style cloud kitchen that has been helping medical frontliners this COVID-19 pandemic recently opened a physical store in Quezon City.

Inspired by a famous food concept abroad, Thigh Joint serves New York-style nuggets and burgers with signature international sauces.

Back in 2020, the restaurant was about to launch its first physical store, but the owners decided to delay everything when the pandemic hit. But this did not stop the owners as they decided to adapt and operate as a cloud kitchen.

“Basically, the main goal is to employ those who lost their jobs in the pandemic through these cloud kitchens and future physical branches. In addition to monetary compensation and benefits, Thigh Joint gives its employees sources of income and teach them capacity-building skills needed to operate their own businesses in the future, like content creation, food costing, marketing, and many more; thus having a holistic and unique compensation package,” part-owner John Exzekiel Cabasal told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

Even now that they have a physical store located in Matalino Street in Quezon City, the restaurant still gives 30% of its income to charities.

“Part of our sales, we partnered up with frontliners and school organizations that’s why most of our customers are nurses, doctors. Kasi palagi kaming nagdo-donate sa frontliners at sa mga students ng mga tablet for their online learning. Thirty percent of our sales still go to partnership as part of our advocacy,” Cabasal said.

Co-owned by Jammie Dela Paz and Justine Tecson, Thigh Joint continues to introduce ground-breaking products. "More than burgers, we call them 'innovations' wherein every product has its own distinct identity, taste, origin, and branding," they said.

The restaurant has a menu including signature friend chicken sandwich such as Thigh Joint Original, Tokyo Tebasaki, Texas Bacon Barbecue and New Your Buffalo. Also available are their Double Patty Beef Burgers such as California Double cheese, Tezas Bacon Barbecue and New York Steakhouse. They also offer special burgers such as Manila's Finest Sisig Burger, Hainanese Style Chicken Sandwich and Caesar Chicken Sandwich.

