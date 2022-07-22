Tokyo favorite CafÃ© KitsunÃ© opens first store in the Philippines

Tokyo favorite Café Kitsuné opens first store in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Café Kitsuné has began brewing in Manila by opening its first Philippine branch, just less than a decade after first opening in Tokyo.

The Philippine branch can be found in The Podium in Ortigas Center, and it maintains the signature French-Japanese aesthetic first interpreted in 2013 by music label and fashion brand Kitsuné.

Though appearing small from the outside, the café leads into a much larger interior, with a warm atmosphere amplified by a white and wooden theme that makes a perfect environment for coffee breaks or a bite with friends.

The café aims to bring the famous brews made from single-origin Brazilian and Guatemalan coffee beans, served either on its own or blended with a touch of Philippine flavors. These local-inspired drinks include coconut or banana caramel lattes and the mango latte; while regular brews include the ordinary Americano, Cappucino, and Matcha Latte, which can be served iced or hot, depending on availability.

The café is not limited to coffee drinks as it also has a selection of fizzes, made with sparkling water, from fruits like raspberry, strawberry, peach, green apple and mint, among many others.

The still-growing food menu mirrors the local and international blends with dishes like Tuna Tartare and Chicken Confit. Pastries to try are Chocolate & Raspberry Mousse Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon & Miso Caramel Meringue Tart, Paris-Brest, Matcha Eclair, and signature Fox Shortbread.

Beyond food and drinks, the café is also selling merchandise — taking a page from sisters Maison Kitsuné and Kitsuné Musique — such as hoodies, sweaters, and tees (all from 100% cotton), as well as notebooks, tote bags, and utensils.

From Tokyo, the café has expanded its doors to Seoul, New York, Beijing, Vancouver, of course Paris, and now Manila, each of them incorporating the café's modernist look and local inspirations.

