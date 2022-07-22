^

Food and Leisure

Tokyo favorite Café Kitsuné opens first store in the Philippines

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 22, 2022 | 11:00am
Tokyo favorite CafÃ© KitsunÃ© opens first store in the Philippines
Café Kitsuné Manila
Philstar.com / Kristofer Purnell

MANILA, Philippines — Café Kitsuné has began brewing in Manila by opening its first Philippine branch, just less than a decade after first opening in Tokyo.

The Philippine branch can be found in The Podium in Ortigas Center, and it maintains the signature French-Japanese aesthetic first interpreted in 2013 by music label and fashion brand Kitsuné.

Though appearing small from the outside, the café leads into a much larger interior, with a warm atmosphere amplified by a white and wooden theme that makes a perfect environment for coffee breaks or a bite with friends.

The café aims to bring the famous brews made from single-origin Brazilian and Guatemalan coffee beans, served either on its own or blended with a touch of Philippine flavors. These local-inspired drinks include coconut or banana caramel lattes and the mango latte; while regular brews include the ordinary Americano, Cappucino, and Matcha Latte, which can be served iced or hot, depending on availability.

The café is not limited to coffee drinks as it also has a selection of fizzes, made with sparkling water, from fruits like raspberry, strawberry, peach, green apple and mint, among many others.

The still-growing food menu mirrors the local and international blends with dishes like Tuna Tartare and Chicken Confit. Pastries to try are Chocolate & Raspberry Mousse Cake, Strawberry Shortcake, Lemon & Miso Caramel Meringue Tart, Paris-Brest, Matcha Eclair, and signature Fox Shortbread.

Beyond food and drinks, the café is also selling merchandise — taking a page from sisters Maison Kitsuné and Kitsuné Musique — such as hoodies, sweaters, and tees (all from 100% cotton), as well as notebooks, tote bags, and utensils.

From Tokyo, the café has expanded its doors to Seoul, New York, Beijing, Vancouver, of course Paris, and now Manila, each of them incorporating the café's modernist look and local inspirations.

RELATED: Busy? 1-minute coffee recipes for you

CAFE

COFFEE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Tokyo favorite Caf&eacute; Kitsun&eacute; opens first store in the Philippines
1 hour ago

Tokyo favorite Café Kitsuné opens first store in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Café Kitsuné has began brewing in Manila by opening its first Philippine branch, just less than a decade after...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Discover the secret paradise of Davao
1 day ago

Discover the secret paradise of Davao

By Christine S. Dayrit | 1 day ago
Adream is a goal with a deadline.
Food and Leisure
fbtw
The centuries-old style of Japanese grilling is now in BGC
1 day ago

The centuries-old style of Japanese grilling is now in BGC

By Scott and Therese Garceau | 1 day ago
Charcoal grilling is definitely having a moment. Maybe it’s the sudden burst of freedom that’s come with COVID...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Son Ye Jin cooks dishes for Hyun Bin, stirs controversy over beef stew
3 days ago

Son Ye Jin cooks dishes for Hyun Bin, stirs controversy over beef stew

By Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit,Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Korean superstar Son Ye Jin delighted fans with a drool-worthy post of some dishes she prepared for husband Hyun Bin. What...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
'Bed' weather diet: Rainy day treats, recipes to try
3 days ago

'Bed' weather diet: Rainy day treats, recipes to try

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
It can be intimidating to cook with recipes that feature a lot of terminologies and require ingredients that are not fam...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Have a cuppa: It&rsquo;s Coffee Fest at SM Supermalls nationwide until July 31
Sponsored
3 days ago

Have a cuppa: It’s Coffee Fest at SM Supermalls nationwide until July 31

3 days ago
SM Supermalls is bringing Reconnect Over Coffee—a celebration where our favorite caffeine source is taken to a whole...
Food and Leisure
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with