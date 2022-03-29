Toho Panciteria Antigua: A taste of the 1800s in new Binondo
MANILA, Philippines — If there’s one restaurant that could claim to serve authentic Chinese food in Manila, it would have to be Toho Panciteria Antigua.
It is located in the world’s oldest Chinatown, Binondo, no less and is touted as the “oldest restaurant in the Philippines."
Binondo is celebrating its 428th founding anniversary on March 29. In 1594, Spanish Governor Luis Pérez Dasmariñas founded Binondo as a permanent settlement for Chinese immigrants.
Meanwhile, a Google search about Toho Panciteria Antigua would render you several results including fun facts that one of its famous patrons is national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal.
Posts on history-oriented Facebook pages said that if “Travel Time” host Susan Calo Medina is to be believed, “Rizal even ate there while he was studying in Intramuros.”
The Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts of Manila also claimed in a recent Facebook post that another national hero, Andres Bonifacio, used to eat his pancit and asado in this restaurant, before attending the founding meeting of the Katipunan.
We ordered the best-sellers the waiter recommended in small portions just so we could try many dishes out. These are kikiam, lumpiang shanghai pork, yang chao and miki bihon.
While waiting for our orders, I observed that there were only three waiters catering to all guests. One of them also mans the cashier.
Modern look
My first impressions were confirmed when I looked around the first level of the restaurant, which does not show any sign that it is the oldest restaurant in the country. There is a sign that claims it is at the entrance, but other than that, it looks very new.
I learned that it was restored in the 1960s after the fire and then it was renovated anew recently with a mix of vintage and modern looks.
The walls have faux colonial grid windows with floral patterned tiles embellishment at the top. The rest of the wall was painted yellow. It is also well-lit and properly ventilated.
There is likewise a stair leading to the second floor that used Mandala-patterned tiles.
Despite its modern look, the aroma inside gives off an old Chinese restaurant vibe. The fragrance is undoubtedly from a freshly cooked dish, straight from the wok.
After 10 minutes, our asado order arrived. Priced P260 for ¼ kilo, this could be for three to four people. It does not have any sauce; it is already sweet. The meat, cut in thin slices, was also very tender.
Our other orders, two pieces of kikiam (P78 per piece), pork lumpiang shanghai (P225) and miki Bihon (P200), arrived at the same time. Our fried rice order, yang chao, got a little delayed because the waiter failed to take it initially. We probably got lost in translation because of the muffled voices due to face masks.
The first I tried among this batch was the lumpiang shanghai. It was nothing like I’ve tried before. It was meaty that you could not feel the wrapper much unlike the Filipino style ones with crispy outer layers.
The lumpia roll was flavorful but there was no dominant taste as the flavors blend well.
It was accompanied by a sweet red sauce that matches it perfectly. This dish is one of the must-tries.
The two pieces of kikiam, on the other hand, which were cut into slightly thin slices, were also nothing like those I’ve tried before. It was sweet and, in my opinion, doesn’t need sauce.
In photos, the kikiam slices appear to have crusty skin but it doesn’t feel that way if you eat them. The two pieces could also feed more people since they were sliced in proportion.
Both the pork lumpiang shanghai and kikiam are perfect to pair with plain rice or to be munched on their own.
The stars of our dining experience were undeniably the miki bihon and yang chao. The restaurant was generous with toppings on both the noodles and the fried rice.
The miki bihon got hefty pieces of pork, liver, and veggies while the yang chao got shredded shrimps, beans and carrots, making them savory. They are also not that salty contrary to my expectation.
I especially loved how the noodles of miki bihon were easy to chew. I have no words for the bowl of fried rice because it was superb and recommended.
I am not really into eating rice but whenever it’s fried rice, I make an exemption and taste it. I could not remember how many rounds I took to down most of the fried rice.
All the dishes tasted authentic to me, but the most unforgettable ones are the lumpiang shanghai, yang chao and miki bihon.
For drinks, we ordered a can of soft drink and bottled water which are understandably pricier than the ones sold in the market.
If there is something old in this restaurant, it is undeniably the food offerings. They are traditional with recipes said to be handed down to the current cooks from more than a century ago.
If the taste of the food does not validate its old status, then I don’t know what will.
Setting the debate on its age aside, I now understand why patrons keep coming back to Toho Panciteria Antigua. It offers affordable, tasteful Chinese food in an ambiance that is also comfortable.
Its building may change from time to time, but the taste of its best-selling food offerings could last centuries more and satisfy several tummies of the future generation of foodies to come.
Truly, this restaurant must be on the top to-visit list when in Binondo.
Rating: 4/5
