



































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
Food and Leisure

                        
Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of Doña Elena Olive Oil

                        

                        
Philstar.com
December 17, 2021 | 9:40am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of DoÃ±a Elena Olive Oil
Follow the kitchen adventures of celebrity dad Richard Gomez as he prepares festive classics using Doña Elena Olive Oil. 
Photo Release

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Follow the kitchen adventures of celebrity dad Richard Gomez as he prepares festive classics using Doña Elena Olive Oil. These dishes are rich in good fats and antioxidants from the combination of hojiblanca and picual olives.



Each bottle of Doña Elena Olive Oil contains 80% monounsaturated oleic acids which are proven to regulate insulin and support weight management. It also comes loaded with high levels of antioxidants like polyphenols and is packed with vitamins E, K and A that help lower the levels of bad cholesterol which may spike from overindulging during the holidays.



With Doña Elena Olive Oil, you can do more than just salads and pasta. Here are some of the best recipes that you can try this holiday season and beyond:



1. Goma's 3x Fried Super Crispy Pata



Crunch into the delicious golden goodness of this Filipino classic, made better by frying with Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil.






2. Pan-Fried Pork Chop with Arugula Salad



Take your favorite comfort food to the next level with this Goma-tested combo of well-seasoned pork chops with a side of salad.






3. Gambas Al Ajillo



Elevate your holiday appetizer by serving this classic Spanish tapas that’s flavorful yet easy to make!



Satisfy that seafood craving with a classic and easy-to-prepare shrimp dish that’s ready in minutes!






4. Pinoy Spaghetti



Pinoy celebrations will not be complete with this sweet, meaty and cheesy spaghetti dish that is sure to be a hit with kids and kids-at-heart.






5. Pizza Margherita



Savor the Italian flavors of this uncomplicated classic that you can make from scratch. Just like Goma and Julianna, you can also turn it into a family bonding activity this holiday break.






6. Fusilli Pesto Pasta



Fresh ingredients come together to make a deliciously healthy, meat-free meal.






Make your holiday dishes healthier by using the three variants of Doña Elena Olive Oil for your cooking needs. There’s Extra Virgin for dips and salad dressing, Pure Olive Oil for pasta and everyday cooking and Pomace for roasting and frying.



Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen rookie, there’s a bottle of Doña Elena Olive Oil to suit your cooking needs. Doña Elena’s Pure, Extra Virgin and Pomace are conveniently available in 250ml, 500ml, 1L and 5L PET bottle sizes.



 



Doña Elena Olive Oil is available in all groceries and supermarkets nationwide. Buy online at Fly Ace Corporation’s official Lazada and Shopee stores or at www.AceMarket.ph.  



 



DISCLAIMER: This is a sponsored article. 


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DONA ELENA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of Do&ntilde;a Elena Olive Oil
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of Doña Elena Olive Oil


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen rookie, there’s a bottle of Doña Elena Olive Oil to suit your...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tokyo-Tokyo now has mobile app to satisfy your Japanese cravings, offer exclusive deals
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 hours ago

                              
                              
Tokyo-Tokyo now has mobile app to satisfy your Japanese cravings, offer exclusive deals


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
The app will have exclusive discounts, free items and product bundles that won't be available on other food apps.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              M.Y. San, the OG Grahams, has recipes for sweet success. All you need is P99.
                           


                                                      

                           
                           

                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                              
                              
M.Y. San, the OG Grahams, has recipes for sweet success. All you need is P99.


                              
                              

                              

                                 
22 hours ago

                              

                              

                                 
Food and Leisure

                              


                              

                                 

                                    fb

                                    tw
                                 

                              

                           

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Down South is a hall for all
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Down South is a hall for all


                              

                                                                  By Igan Dâ€™Bayan |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
At the end of the pandemic, we will go out with our loved ones and start living. Again.

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
1 day ago

                              
                              
Adored and endangered: the complex world of the Japanese eel


                              

                                                                  By Mathias Cena |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tsuyoshi Hachisuka gently places skewered eel on a grill, preparing a much-loved Japanese delicacy that is now so endangered...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 There&rsquo;s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters
                              


                                                            

                                  Sponsored                              

                                                         


                           

                                                            
2 days ago

                              
                              
There’s a Xiaomi online budol for these 5 types of Christmas gifters


                              

                                                                  By Euden Valdez |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Xiaomi is here with a bunch of online budols at Lazada and Shopee that will cater to all our gifting needs—while making...

                                                         


      

         

            
Food and Leisure
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with