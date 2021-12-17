Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of DoÃ±a Elena Olive Oil

Enjoy a hearty holiday feast with healthy benefits of Doña Elena Olive Oil

MANILA, Philippines — Follow the kitchen adventures of celebrity dad Richard Gomez as he prepares festive classics using Doña Elena Olive Oil. These dishes are rich in good fats and antioxidants from the combination of hojiblanca and picual olives.

Each bottle of Doña Elena Olive Oil contains 80% monounsaturated oleic acids which are proven to regulate insulin and support weight management. It also comes loaded with high levels of antioxidants like polyphenols and is packed with vitamins E, K and A that help lower the levels of bad cholesterol which may spike from overindulging during the holidays.

With Doña Elena Olive Oil, you can do more than just salads and pasta. Here are some of the best recipes that you can try this holiday season and beyond:

1. Goma's 3x Fried Super Crispy Pata

Crunch into the delicious golden goodness of this Filipino classic, made better by frying with Doña Elena Pomace Olive Oil.

2. Pan-Fried Pork Chop with Arugula Salad

Take your favorite comfort food to the next level with this Goma-tested combo of well-seasoned pork chops with a side of salad.

3. Gambas Al Ajillo

Elevate your holiday appetizer by serving this classic Spanish tapas that’s flavorful yet easy to make!

4. Pinoy Spaghetti

Pinoy celebrations will not be complete with this sweet, meaty and cheesy spaghetti dish that is sure to be a hit with kids and kids-at-heart.

5. Pizza Margherita

Savor the Italian flavors of this uncomplicated classic that you can make from scratch. Just like Goma and Julianna, you can also turn it into a family bonding activity this holiday break.

6. Fusilli Pesto Pasta

Fresh ingredients come together to make a deliciously healthy, meat-free meal.

Make your holiday dishes healthier by using the three variants of Doña Elena Olive Oil for your cooking needs. There’s Extra Virgin for dips and salad dressing, Pure Olive Oil for pasta and everyday cooking and Pomace for roasting and frying.

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or a kitchen rookie, there’s a bottle of Doña Elena Olive Oil to suit your cooking needs. Doña Elena’s Pure, Extra Virgin and Pomace are conveniently available in 250ml, 500ml, 1L and 5L PET bottle sizes.

Doña Elena Olive Oil is available in all groceries and supermarkets nationwide. Buy online at Fly Ace Corporation’s official Lazada and Shopee stores or at www.AceMarket.ph.

DISCLAIMER: This is a sponsored article.