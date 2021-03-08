Authentic and affordable: Nanyang offers Singaporean rice meal sets, noodles

MANILA, Philippines — Nanyang continues to offer authentic and affordable all-day Asian favorites from Singapore.

These dishes include: Homemade Nasi Lemak served with golden crispy chicken chop, sambal sauce, anchovies with peanuts, sliced cucumber, rice and egg; Curry Chicken with Rice (P248) rich in flavor and with the right amount of spiciness; Hainanese Chicken Rice and Hainanese Fried Chicken Rice (P268) that comes with fragrant coconut-flavored rice, bok choy, soup, assorted dipping sauces.

The Hainanese Chicken, whether fried or steamed, is cooked fresh daily in Singaporean Style.

Nanyang’s Best-seller noodles, Laksa (Fish Ball or Prawn, P268), is made of thick noodles served with rich coconut flavored spices with shrimps or fish balls, boiled egg, tofu and sprout beans.

Meanwhile Cheesy Chicken Chop Noodle (P238) has boneless golden fry crispy chicken drizzled with cheese and served with homemade thin noodles; Fish Ball Noodle Soup / Fish Ball Noodle Dry (P198) includes warm and flavorful soup perfect any day.

You can also upgrade your order to Asian Delights Set Meal by adding a beverage for 50% off the original price. Promo is valid for Lemon Tea, Honey Lemon or Homemade Barley orders.

Photo Release Curry Chicken with Rice now available at Nanyang.

Want to get a taste of Singaporean cuisine? Visit Nanyang in the following locations today:

Lower Ground Floor, SM Aura Premier, Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City, Tel. (02) 8824-0630

Level 3, Greenbelt 5, Ayala Center, Makati City, Tel. (02) 7751-5237

B7 Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City, Tel. (02) 8898-3398

Upper Ground Level, Mega A, SM Megamall, EDSA corner Julia Vargas Avenue, Ortigas Business District, Mandaluyong City

Unit 4, Ground Floor, Bonifacio One Technology Tower, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City

2nd Floor, Ayala North Exchange, Makati City, Tel. (02) 7752-0397

Level 2, Ayala Malla Manila Bay, Tel. (02) 7794-0143

SM City Baguio, Upper Ground Level Sunset Terraces, Baguio, Tel. (074) 442-0154

For more information, visit the website at http://nanyang.com.ph. You can also check out their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.