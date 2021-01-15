'Midsommar' star Florence Pugh can't get enough of Lumpiang Shanghai

MANILA, Philippines — The May Queen has spoken!

English actress Florence Pugh, who starred in the hit films “Midsommar” and “Little Women,” confessed her love for the Pinoy party-favorite dish Lumpiang Shanghai.

Florence Pugh via Instagram, screenshot Florence Pugh raving about the Pinoy Lumpiang Shanghai

In a series of recent Instagram stories, the thespian narrated how she was introduced to Lumpiang Shanghai thanks to a Filipino friend.

"I grew up eating lumpia and would literally count down the days until I'd eat it again,” Florence posted.

“My best friend was half Filipino and her mum was a master at cooking. She knew I loved them and would make a batch, freeze them, package them up for me to take home after our sleepover.”

Also known for her cooking tutorials on the side, Florence suggested making Lumpia for her next video.

"This may be my next cooking challenge! Can your mama share her secrets," she tagged her friend.

Lumpiang Shanghai is a Filipino-style deep fried egg roll filled with ground pork and minced vegetables.