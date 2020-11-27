Koreaâ€™s top ramyun brand is giving back to Filipinos â€“ Hereâ€™s what you need to know

Korea’s top ramyun brand is giving back to Filipinos – Here’s what you need to know

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos are innate foodies who are constantly searching for flavors that will excite their palates and awaken their senses. As proof of this, many enjoy the big and bold flavors of spicy food that make them feel alive, make them sweat, and make them want even more.

It’s no wonder how Filipinos are now discovering—and loving—Nongshim Shin Ramyun, South Korea’s top-selling instant noodle, that’s packed with spicy goodness and unforgettable flavors.

For all the support it has been receiving, Nongshim shows that it cares by giving back to Filipinos during this pandemic.

#Shincares special promo

Photo Release The Shin Ramyun Multipack 3+2 in Super Spicy.

No matter who and where you are, Nongshim wants every Filipino to enjoy Shin Ramyun at a more affordable price. You can now avail of the Shin Ramyun Multipack 3+2.

The special promo pack has five noodle pouches for the price of three, giving as much as a 40% discount! It’s perfect for your whole family to share together for a warm—make it hot—meal.

If you crave 3x more spice than the original, there’s also the Shin Ramyun Super Spicy 3+2 Multipack. From hot to extra hot!

The al-dente way of cooking

Shin Ramyun is loved not just because of its spicy and flavorful beef broth, but also because of its unique noodle texture that’s soft and chewy at the same time.

To be able to experience this, you must cook Nongshim Shin Ramyun the al-dente way. Boil about two cups of water. Add noodles, soup base, and vegetable mix. Then, cook for 4 to 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat and serve hot! Now you’re ready to enjoy the Shin Ramyun you’ve been patiently craving for.

Add toppings of your choice!

Photo Release Get creative with your Shin Ramyun recipes by adding different toppings. Here's Shin Ramyun topped with bacon and eggs.

Made from farm-fresh produce, premium quality grains, and the finest blend of spices, Nongshim Shin Ramyun offers a flavor that’s both distinct and delicious.

If you enjoy your bowl of noodles the Shin Ramyun way, make it even more flavorful by adding special toppings!

Meat lovers can try topping it with bacon and egg or bulgogi. Those who prefer even more vegetables in their Shin Ramyun can add mushrooms or tomatoes. Want to counter the spiciness with creaminess? Then try adding cream cheese!

Be creative with your recipes using Nongshim Shin Ramyun.

Where to get it?

Experience the goodness of Nongshim Shin Ramyun with the Shin Ramyun Multipack 3+2. Because #Shincares.

Officially distributed by Nextrade Philippines, Nongshim Shin Ramyun is now available in all leading supermarkets nationwide. It is also available online for delivery via https://www.kpopfoods.com.ph.

For updates, follow Nongshim at Facebook and Instagram (@nongshimphl). For more information, visit www.nextrade.com.ph.