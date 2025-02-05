Pitoy Moreno designs going on display at The M

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Museum of Manila (The M) will host an exhibition dedicated to the late fashion designer Jose "Pitoy" Moreno whose centennial anniversary is being marked this year.

The museum will collaborate with the Jusi & Piña Legacy Foundation to put up the "Timeless: J. Moreno" exhibition that will display several of Moreno's designs.

Curating the exhibit are New York-based art historian Dr. Florina H. Capistrano-Baker, Ditas R. Samson, and Los Angeles-based fashion curator Clarissa Esguerra.

In a statement, Capistrano-Baker said the exhibit aims to reinscribe Moreno's important contributions and "deliberate deployment of design to fashion a Philippine identity."

"It also aspires to inspire and guide the new generation of designers in their quest for impactful careers that simultaneously contribute to nation-building," she added.

Accompanying the exhibition is a book on Moreno, which like "Timeless: J. Moreno," aims to inspire young designers in their careers to also contribute to the Philippines' cultural enrichment.

Moreno's designs traveled all around the world, adorning not just Philipppine First Ladies but even those internationally like Nancy Reagan, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford, as well as leaders such as the United Kingdom's Princess Margaret and Spain's Queen Sofia.

One of his most iconic works was the dress Rita Moreno wore when she won Best Supporting Actress at the 1962 Oscars. Moreno wore the dress again to the 2018 Academy Awards when she presented Best International Feature Film to Chile's "A Fantastic Woman."

Closer to home, Moreno designed dresses for local stars like Gloria Romero, Susan Roces, and Amalia Fuentes before he passed away in January 2018 from a heart attack, a month before his 93rd birthday.

"Timeless: J. Moreno" opens at The M in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig, and will be open to the public starting February 27.

