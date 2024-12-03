Welcome your skin to a state of Japanese harmony with Target Pro by Watsons

Target Pro by Watsons provides a holistic skincare experience, delivering advanced, scientifically backed solutions that harmonize with your skin's natural rhythm. Each serum is a testament to the belief that true beauty shines from within, helping you achieve balanced, healthy skin that glows with vitality.

MANILA, Philippines — When we say “a state of zen,” we evoke thoughts of harmony, tranquility and equilibrium. The same aspects idealize good skin—the promises found in every bottle of Target Pro by Watsons.

The serum collection from the leader in personal care in the Philippines welcomed influencers and skincare enthusiasts at the "Revolutionary Japanese Skincare by Target Pro by Watsons" immersive event. The gathering celebrated the harmony found in true beauty and gave deeper insight into the Japanese innovation that pioneers the science behind Target Pro by Watsons.

Held at Yawaragi, Hotel Okura, guests were transported to an afternoon focusing on the art of Japanese zen. The program, hosted by Kyla Kingsu introduced guests to the ethos that empowers Target Pro by Watsons.

Skincare experts and representatives of Watsons, Cosmetec Japan LTD President Carrie San and Watsons Senior Brand Manager Katrine Salvador were also present to talk about the products.

Together, they presented how Target Pro by Watsons was created by a team of Japanese dermatologists using highly potent ingredients that improve overall skin health while targeting specific areas created by a team in collaboration with Tokyo Women's Medical University - Dermatology Professor and Chairman Dr. Kawashima Makoto.

"Target Pro by Watsons is the perfect fusion of advanced Japanese skincare science and the philosophy of balance and harmony. Our goal is to offer consumers not just products, but solutions that deliver visible, lasting results—because true beauty starts from within, and our skincare is designed to help you achieve that equilibrium in your skin’s health, day after day," Salvador said.

Cosmetec Japan Ltd. President Carrie San and Watsons Senior Brand Manager Katrine Salvador

With a collection of five serums, Target Pro by Watsons promises results in as early as three days of consistent use. Here’s a closer look at the unique benefits each serum offers:

Boosting Serum: With a potent 10% Vitamin C concentrate, this serum works to correct skin complexion, lightening dark spots and hyperpigmentation for a more even and radiant glow.



With a potent 10% Vitamin C concentrate, this serum works to correct skin complexion, lightening dark spots and hyperpigmentation for a more even and radiant glow. Pore Care Intensive Serum: Formulated with MINIPORYL and salicylic acid, this serum refines skin texture, reducing blackheads and minimizing pore visibility. In just four weeks, it helps reduce blemishes for a smoother appearance.



Formulated with MINIPORYL and salicylic acid, this serum refines skin texture, reducing blackheads and minimizing pore visibility. In just four weeks, it helps reduce blemishes for a smoother appearance. Whitening Intensive Serum: Infused with Diamond Sirt, three types of Vitamin C and Vitamin B3, this serum evens out skin tone while reviving natural radiance and firmness, leaving you with a luminous complexion.



Infused with Diamond Sirt, three types of Vitamin C and Vitamin B3, this serum evens out skin tone while reviving natural radiance and firmness, leaving you with a luminous complexion. Age Defense Serum: Enriched with Diamond Sirt and a New Capsule Wrinkle Solution, this age-defying serum reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles, enhancing skin resilience, firmness and elasticity for a rejuvenated look.



Enriched with Diamond Sirt and a New Capsule Wrinkle Solution, this age-defying serum reduces the appearance of lines and wrinkles, enhancing skin resilience, firmness and elasticity for a rejuvenated look. Hydration Serum: Powered by hyaluronic acid and Vitamin B5, this serum deeply hydrates the skin, boosting moisture levels for a plump, refreshed and supple feel.

(From Left) Paulo Panganiban, Neo Garcia, TJ Gamul, Kyla Barcedo, Adam Arceo, Mari Franceri, Honey Delica, Janina Manipol, Lance De Ocampo, Maxyn Torres, Aleck Inigo and Jhoseph Llorente

Target Pro by Watsons provides a holistic skincare experience, delivering advanced, scientifically backed solutions that harmonize with your skin's natural rhythm. Each serum is a testament to the belief that true beauty shines from within, helping you achieve balanced, healthy skin that glows with vitality.

Beyond the product showcase, the event also held unique ikebana and furoshiki workshops, demonstrating the Japanese art of flower arrangement and gift wrapping.

Target Pro by Watsons is yet another proof of Watsons’ dedication to delivering premium quality personal care and skincare products to each individual. As with all Watsons products, it was made with the skin-savvy consumer in mind who values scientifically-backed products for lasting results.

Target Pro by Watsons is available at Watsons branches, watsons.com.ph and via the Watsons app.

Follow Watsons on Instagram @watsonsph and on Tiktok @Watsonsphilippines for the latest updates and exclusives!

Disclaimer: This branded content is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.