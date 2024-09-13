Bea Alonzo reveals limited-edition collaboration piece for AI phone users

MANILA, Philippines — Like many of her fellow actors, Bea Alonzo has also delved into opening her own business.

Bea is the name behind the lifestyle brand Bash, and she excitedly shared that two of the brands that are close to her have collaborated on a special project.

The acclaimed actress and astute businesswoman enthused about the unique collaboration between her brand Bash and her endorsement Oppo.

“Between Oppo and Bash, you can be one of the first 150 Oppo Reno 12 F 5G users na pwedeng mag-redeem ng customized Billow Mini Pocket made especially for the newest Oppo AI phone available in two colors, Amber Orange and Olive Green. The deliveries will start on September 22 kaya bilisin n'yo nang mag-redeem. Limited lang,” the actress said.

Bash stemmed from Bea’s “deep love for travel and organizing.” The origin of the name comes from her iconic film character called Basha Eugenio from “One More Chance” (2007) and “A Second Chance”(2015), and the word "bash,” which means "festive event or party.”

As she said in an Instagram post, “I wanted to create a brand that not only encapsulates the spirit of exploration but also provides practical and stylish solutions for travelers.”

Being one of the brand ambassadors of Oppo, actress Bea Alonzo shared how she enjoys using the Reno12 F 5G and its features such as the 50MP Main Camera, AI imaging and productivity features, as well as its sleek design and outstanding durability.

“The OPPO Reno12 F 5G is true to its promise of taking true-to-life and realistic-quality photos na nakakaproud na i-share sa social media. With the AI features such as AI Eraser 2.0 and AI Studio that comes with it, taking photos and videos have been much easier and enjoyable," the screen queen told tech enthusiasts and her screaming fans at SM City Dasmariñas last August 24.

