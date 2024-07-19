Joel Cruz, 8 kids grace New York catwalk; ‘FilipiNxt’ a prelude to Marriott Manila bridal show

MANILA, Philippines — The biggest bridal show in the country is celebrating its 10th year.

In partnership with “Filipinxt: The New Era of Philippine Fashion,” Manila Marriott Hotel is presenting “Marry Me At Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala” on July 19, Friday.

Also coinciding with the fifth anniversary of Marriott Bonvoy, the milestone show will feature five “glocal and visionary” designers such as the New York-based Bessie Besana, Davao City’s Wilson Limon of NiñoFranco, Cebu City’s Axel Que, bridal darling Hannah Kong and the Los Angeles-based Veejay Floresca.

In New York last May 5, Besana, Limon and Floresca offered a glimpse of their collections at the Filipinxt, “which is poised to revolutionize how Filipino fashion is perceived worldwide.”

Limon recalled his roots with “Cruise,” inspired by the artisanal craftsmanship of the T’boli and the agricultural scene in Lake Sebu in South Cotabato.

Floresca, who will be seen competing in the Hulu reality-competition show “Dress My Tour” starting July 23, blended timeless elegance with classic menswear tailoring using upcycled fabrics for the “A New Chapter” collection.

For his part, Besana explored Space-Age glam with his “Whispers of the Cosmos” collection. A heartwarming highlight of his presentation was when perfume entrepreneur Joel Cruz, the “Lord of Scents,” served as a character model with his eight adorable kids.

In muted blacks, whites and grays with cascading fringes, the kids named Prince Sean, Ziv, twins Harry and Harvey, Princess Synne, Charles and Charlotte, and Zaid sparked joy while they sparkled on the runway.

“I was overwhelmed when my eight kids and I walked down the runway in Manhattan, for Bessie Besana of Filipinxt,” enthused the founder of Aficionado Perfume, which was featured on a billboard in Times Square. “I couldn’t explain the feeling.”

A bigger and bolder Filipinxt will return to New York City on September 7, when a new set of designers will be featured at the Annex417 on Fifth Avenue.

In the meantime, fall in love with the bridal collections of the fresh-from-the-Big Apple trio of Floresca, Besana and Limon, together with Que and Kong, at the 10th “Marry Me at Marriott” spectacle.