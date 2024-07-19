What makes Candelaria, Quezon's Maria Andrea Endicio a strong candidate for Miss World Philippines 2024?

MANILA, Philippines — The quaint municipality of Candelaria, Quezon Province is sending a strong candidate to be the next Miss World Philippines.

Maria Andrea Endicio, 24, is a contender to watch out for during coronation night at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 19.

A pharmacy graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, she has the prerequisites of a beauty queen: a statuesque stance, articulateness and a positive disposition. And, by her own assertion, she is an “exceptionally empowered woman.”

At a special meet and greet organized by entrepreneur-philanthropist Pink Rose Santiago, Andrea gamely answered probing questions thrown at her by the press and pageant media.

When asked which former national winner she idolizes the most, Andrea readily replied Catriona Gray, who was Miss World Philippines 2016 (and Miss World 2016 Top 5) before she won Miss Universe 2018.

“Something that I’m really amazed about her is her amazing communication skills that I really want to achieve. We all know that Catriona Gray is a really good communicator, a very good speaker, a very good listener. And for pageant girls, having the finest communications skills, that’s probably one of the most important things,” said Andrea.

“With Catriona Gray exhibiting really great communication skills, that’s what I really want to have. Being an effective speaker given the platform of Miss World Philippines,” Andrea added.

On trading places with Kobe Bryant, the Philippine President

“Since I am a courtside reporter, I would want to live in the shoes of Kobe Bryant. Because we all know that Kobe Bryant is an icon. Even after he died, a lot of people are still glorifying him.

“A lot of people are still idolizing him. And being able to live a life of greatness, I want to see, or I want to experience, the actual journey. Because, just like what we always say, it's not always about the destination, sometimes it's about the journey.

“What was his journey to greatness that made him an exceptional person, that made him an icon? So, probably, I could learn from that journey and apply it to my journey here in Miss World Philippines.”

“And for the living, I would exchange my life with, I think, whoever is the President of the Philippines. Yes, because I would want to see all the situations or all the issues that are not often talked about.

“I want to see which are the areas that lack attention. And, probably, I could bring those issues up, I could bring those areas up so that they won't be left behind.”