WATCH: Maine Mendoza slays as Jojie Lloren's runway muse

MANILA, Philippines — “TernoCon 2024” at the Museo del Galeón, SM Mall of Asia was a night of culture and couture.

This project is part of the #LoveLocal campaign of Bench and the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

“TernoCon: Kasarinlan, Kultura, Kasuotan” was held last June 10, a prelude to the 126th Philippine Independence Day.

Design genius Jesus ”Jojie” Lloren presented his collection entitled “Lullaby for My Mother” — an emotional tribute to his recently departed beloved mother as well as his homage to the Motherland.

Kapuso actress-host Maine Mendoza served as Lloren’s muse. — Video by C. Mendez Legaspi, video editing by EC Toledo