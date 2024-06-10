No small feat: Small Laude launches own skincare brand in Watsons SM MOA

MANILA, Philippines — Socialite and YouTuber Small Laude has added another feather to her cap: skincare brand owner.

At the re-opening of personal store chain Watsons Philippines’ SM Mall of Asia main mall branch last week, Small and her family were among the special guests.

“Guys, this is my first store, opening in Watsons – Small Steps Skin,” she announced at the store’s ribbon-cutting.

“This is our first store in Watsons and I’m excited for more stores in the future!” she said.

“She’s very hands-on,” Jared Ernest De Guzman, Watsons Philippines Customer Director, Marketing, described working with Small for Watsons’ distribution of her skincare line. “She personally attends our meetings.”

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Small shared what motivated her to come up with her own skincare label.

“Because many people are asking me what do I use for my skin, and it made think to start my own Skin line,” she said.

“It’s made in Korea, it has Niacinamide, it’s vegan,” she said on what sets her skincare line different from others.

Her personal picks from her line are its moisturizing cream and serum, although she said she uses everything.

“Just try it, it’s so nice!” she assured her fans. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya