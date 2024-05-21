Jasmine Curtis-Smith shares alternative to not wearing bra in summer

MANILA, Philippines — Last month, House Deputy Majority Leader and former Health secretary Janette Garin advised women to skip wearing underwear at home this summer to prevent fungal infections.

But for those who cannot not wear undergarments, especially a bra, actress Jasmine Curtis-Smith highly recommended donning a Bratop instead.

“For me, I so like to feel free, comfortable wherever I go, when I do yoga, at work, I’m running errands, having lunch with friends, it’s easier for me not having any wires sticking (out),” she pointed out, touting for Bratops or blouses with built-in support by international apparel label Uniqlo.

“For ladies, gusto n’yo pag-uwi n’yo, higa agad, no need to change, to take off that wired bra. It (Bratop) makes me feel a whole lot better and makes me move around more,” she told the press at the reopening of Uniqlo’s first Philippine store in SM Mall of Asia last week.

