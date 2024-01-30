PorDee reunited: Michelle Dee welcomes Anntonia Porsild to Manila

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 1st runner-up Anntonia Porsild of Thailand arrived in the Philippines where she was welcomed by her good friend and the reigning Miss Universe Philippines Michelle Dee.

Anntonia is visiting the country to perform her duties as Miss Universe Thailand and as the runner-up to Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios.

When news of her arrival was announced, fans were excited for the reunion of Anntonia and Michelle, whose close friendship during the Miss Universe 2023 pageant went viral and even sparked the "PorDee" tandem.

Sure enough, Michelle was in Ninoy Aquino International Airport to welcome Anntonia, as were dozens of PorDee fans giving out gifts and waving banners — one even had a marriage certificate to "officiate" the pairing.

In her short trip (she leaves on January 31) to the Philippines for the first time, Anntonia hopes to try Adobo and if given the chance, catch a glimpse of one of the country's beautiful beaches.

"I don't think there's any secret to great chemistry, Anntonia and I when we first talked, there was a lot in common... it just came naturally," said Michelle, to which Anntonia added, "The most important thing is that we were both very true to who we are and that's how we connected."

On an Instagram story on Miss Universe Philippines' account, Anntonia blew a kiss to fans and quipped, "the blessing has arrived."

Antonnia, in an all-black outfit, and Michelle in all-denim, signed autographs and snapped photos with fans before exiting the airport.

While Antonnia finished as the 1st runner-up, Michelle bagged four awards at Miss Universe 2023, including Best National Costume and the Fan Vote.

