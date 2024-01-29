Ahtisa Manalo crowned Miss Quezon Province, now 'stronger' for Miss Universe Philippines 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen Ahtisa Manalo returned to pageantry as Quezon Province's bet to Miss Universe Philippines 2024.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Ahtisa said that she felt stronger now.

"I can handle a lot more things in a better way. I also feel like being an entrepreneur has helped me in being able to utilize my skills, and moreover, being able to see the potential that the Miss Universe Philippines platform has," she said.

"During Binibining Pilipinas, I really wanted the Miss Universe crown, but then it wasn’t given to me. But I was very happy with what I got. And I thought then I wouldn’t have the chance to do it na. But now, given that chance again to pursue that dream, so now, I am doing it,” she added.

Ahtisa won the Miss International Philippines title in 2018, while Catriona Gray won the Miss Universe Philippines title that year and eventually won the crown internationally.

Ahtisa, meanwhile, won the 1st runner-up at Miss International 2018 in Tokyo, Japan.

“I really love Catriona, she was my batchmate in Bb. Pilipinas and I really think she set such a high standard for all beauty queens to follow, and I think it is a much-needed change in the pageant scene,” Ahtisa said.

Last 2020, Ahtisa withdrew her application for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant.

"I don’t think I was ready then. I think I had a lot of growing to do. It felt like it was only 2 years after Binibining Pilipinas and I didn’t think I had anything new to offer to the pageant scene,” she added.

