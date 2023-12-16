Yllana Marie Aduana honors Apo Whang-Od at Miss Earth 2023 pre-pageant challenge

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wears a carmine satin dress hand-painted with Apo Whang-Od's image in a preliminary event in Vietnam. Miss Earth 2023 coronation night will be held in Vietnam on December 22.

MANILA, Philippines — All 86 Earth warriors presented their respective Best Eco Project entries at the culmination of the presentations at the Saigon Da Lat Hotel. All the Eco projects are sustainable efforts towards the conservation campaign of each country/representative toward a zero carbon footprint ecosystem.

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wore a carmine satin dress hand-painted with Apo Whang-Od's image for the event.

The earthlings also posed for their swimsuit shots and fans/supporters are encouraged to cast their votes in the Best Bikini challenge until 6 p.m. today, December 16. Meanwhile, Vietnam candidate Do Lan Anh won the Best Appearance online poll.

The other four delegates shortlisted in the Best Appearance challenge were the delegates from Mongolia, Myanmar, Cambodia and the Philippines.

The organizers also showed pageant aficionados the layout and design of the stage for the prelims and final show. The People's Choice online poll is still ongoing, and the delegate with the highest number of votes will automatically earn a spot in the semifinal round.

This year's theme is "ME Luvs Trees" and the earth warriors all planted their trees at the Li Thi Rieng Park. Reforestation efforts, together with the individual Eco projects, make up the salient points in the annual conservation/sustainability efforts of the Miss Earth pageant system.

Organized by TNA Entertainment together with Carousel Productions, the Miss Earth 2023 coronation rites will unfold in Van Phuc City, Vietnam on December 22. Outgoing queen Mina Sue Choi of Korea will crown her successor. Stay tuned!

