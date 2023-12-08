Yllana Marie Aduana wows with recycled zipper gown at Miss Earth 2023 preliminaries

Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wears Ken Batino's recycled zipper gown for the preliminary long gown competition at Miss Earth 2023. The pageant will name its new queen on December 22 in Van Phuc City, Vietnam

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Philippines Earth 2023 Yllana Marie Aduana wowed spectators who witnessed the preliminary evening gown competition at the Saigon Opera House blue carpet reception.

Ken Batino's fabulously designed sustainable gown employed the use of recycled zippers throughout the skin-baring turquoise creation.

Apart from the preliminary evening gown competition, the earth beauties also went tree planting.

With this year's theme "ME Luvs Trees," they planted trees at the Li Thi Rieng Park. Reforestation is one of the strongest mandates of the Miss Earth platform.

All the international delegates also made a splash at the opening ceremony of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week, where the earthlings helped boost the city's tourism efforts.

The Talent Show is scheduled on December 12, while the Swimsuit and National Costume preliminaries will unfold on December 16.

Carousel Productions and TNA Entertainment, organizers of the pageant, encourage fans and supporters to vote for their country/representative as the winner of the People's Choice Award (through the online poll) will automatically qualify for a spot in the semifinal round.

The Miss Earth 2023 coronation night will happen on December 22 in Van Phuc City, Vietnam. The show will be streamed globally through the Miss Earth channel on YouTube, and to a nationwide audience via ABS-CBN's A2Z channel. Stay tuned!

