Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee to have homecoming parade

Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee at the homecoming media conference hosted by GMA-7 Sparkle on November 30, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines 2023 Michelle Dee will have her homecoming parade this Sunday, December 10.

The beauty queen-actress' will be seen up close and personal by her fans who will troop to the SM Mall of Asia Complex starting 4 p.m. on Sunday.

"We are going to have special guests and fun activities for all of you — it’s going to be a fiesta! So, come in your best Miss Universe looks, prepare your loudest cheers and banners, and be ready to wave the Philippine flag high!" read the announcement on the Miss Universe Philippines and Dee's social media accounts.

It added that her fans should check on her social media accounts for updates regarding Sunday's homecoming parade.

Dee finished in the Top 10 at this year's Miss Universe held in El Salvador last November 18. Sheynnis Palacios took home Nicaragua's first Miss Universe crown.

Since coming home from the competition last November 25, Dee has been attending press functions and invitations. She recently met with Department of Tourism secretary Christina Frasco where she was tapped as the country's new tourism ambassador.

RELATED: DOT taps Michelle Dee as Philippine tourism ambassador