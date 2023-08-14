^

WATCH: Michael Leyva’s Malacañang fashion show ends with magnificent fireworks

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
August 14, 2023 | 9:49am

MANILA, Philippines — It was like the State of the Nation Address (SONA) red carpet all over again at Filipino fashion designer Michael Leyva’s Filipiniana fashion show last Tuesday held in Goldenberg Mansion, Malacañang Complex, Manila.

Dubbed “Isang Pilipinas,” the show began with an amazing laser and video projection show that made the newly restored Goldenberg Mansion come alive – a marriage between old Filipino architecture and new smart technology. The projection show presented Leyva’s inspiration behind the collection – Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, by sharing the stories of indigenous textile weavers from the country’s three major islands.

Live music from the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra added nostalgia into the show, as the orchestra navigated from the “kundiman” or Tagalog romance songs of Luzon, to popular folk songs such as “Waray-Waray” for the Visayas collection and “Dayang-Dayang” for Mindanao.

Opening the show for the Luzon part was actress Heart Evangelista, who first made an appearance by the mansion’s second floor window, as if simulating a “babae sa bintana” (woman by the window) about to be serenaded with “harana” (traditional Filipino courtship song).

Heart then descended the stairs, as seen in the projection, and opened the mansion’s grand doors before walking down the mansion’s pavement and around the fountain in a grand pearl-studded Terno aptly called “Perlas ng Silanganan.”

Several other personalities – including celebrities and politicians – followed to complete the Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao showcase.

Apart from the wife of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero, other congressional and senatorial wives and politicians modeled pieces from Leyva’s “Isang Pilipinas” collection, including Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna-Pangan, Senate President Miguel Zubiri’s wife Audrey Tan-Zubiri, actress and politician Lani Mercado-Revilla, and Senator Sherwin Gatchalian’s girlfriend, beauty queen Bianca Manalo, and Sen. Robin Padilla’s wife, actress Mariel Rodriguez-Padilla.

It can be recalled that at President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s SONA last month, Leyva was among the most favorite designers whose Filipiniana creations were worn by Heart, Sen. Grace Poe, and Cavite 1st district Representative Jolo Revilla's beauty queen wife Angelica Alita, to name a few.

Leyva’s Goldenberg fashion show concluded with a grand fireworks display as all models took their final walks.

The show was among the projects of First Lady Marie Louise “Liza” Araneta-Marcos to promote Philippine arts and culture in time for Buwan ng Wika. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

