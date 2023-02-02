'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

MANILA, Philippines — Boxer and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao debunked breakup rumors with wife Jinkee Pacquiao by posting on social media a video of their coffee date.

In his TikTok account, Manny gave a glimpse of their date addressing the "Marites."

“‘Yung mga Marites d’yan, baka mamatay kayo sa inggit. ‘Yung mga (nagchi-chismis) d’yan, paparusahan kayo ng ating Panginoon dahil sa mga ginagawa ninyo,” Manny said.

“Alalahanin niyong mabuti, as they say, God is good all the time,” he added.

For her part, Jinkee showed her love to Manny by posting photos of them on Instagram.

"Home is wherever I'm with you. By your side is where I want to be," she wrote.

"I Love You, babe!" she added.

Manny and Jinkee have been married for 23 years. They have five children namely Emmanuel, Michael, Mary Divine, Queen Elizabeth and Israel.

