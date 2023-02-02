^

Entertainment

'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 12:39pm
'Mamatay kayo sa inggit': Manny Pacquiao debunks breakup rumors with Jinkee
Manny Pacquiao and Jinkee Pacquiao
Manny Pacquiao via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Boxer and former Sen. Manny Pacquiao debunked breakup rumors with wife Jinkee Pacquiao by posting on social media a video of their coffee date. 

In his TikTok account, Manny gave a glimpse of their date addressing the "Marites." 

“‘Yung mga Marites d’yan, baka mamatay kayo sa inggit. ‘Yung mga (nagchi-chismis) d’yan, paparusahan kayo ng ating Panginoon dahil sa mga ginagawa ninyo,” Manny said.

“Alalahanin niyong mabuti, as they say, God is good all the time,” he added.

For her part, Jinkee showed her love to Manny by posting photos of them on Instagram. 

"Home is wherever I'm with you. By your side is where I want to be," she wrote. 

"I Love You, babe!" she added. 

Manny and Jinkee have been married for 23 years. They have five children namely Emmanuel, Michael, Mary Divine, Queen Elizabeth and Israel. 

RELATED'We are very much in love': Jinkee Pacquiao denies pregnancy, breakup with Manny

JINKEE PACQUIAO

MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O&rsquo;Brian

'Nagising sa katotohanan': Pokwang bares real reasons behind split with Lee O’Brian

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Comedienne Pokwang spilled more details about her ex Lee O’Brian, over a year after they ended their marriage after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

Ellen Adarna, Derek Ramsay called out for Philippine flag vs Chinese sign post

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay drew criticism after a video of the actor putting up a Philippine flag was interpreted by social...
Entertainment
fbtw
John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

John Lloyd Cruz goes camping with son Elias, rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Actor John Lloyd Cruz has been spotted going on a camping trip with artist and rumored girlfriend Isabel Santos, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie&nbsp;

'Ganda ng mata': Jessy Mendiola, Luis Manzano share photos of their daughter Rosie 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 3 days ago
Instagram followers and fellow celebrities cannot help but gush over Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano's firstborn daughter,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

Luis Manzano seeks NBI help after fuel company scam allegations

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Kapamilya host Luis Manzano sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in an investment mess involving...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Heart Evangelista admits pressure to have a baby, being a wife to Chiz Escudero

Heart Evangelista admits pressure to have a baby, being a wife to Chiz Escudero

By Kristofer Purnell | 50 minutes ago
Socialite-artist Heart Evangelista has disclosed further about the pressure she's been receiving from others to fit the standard...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon reacts to Hollywood director Edgar Wright's tweet to still vote for her for Oscars 2023
Exclusive

Dolly de Leon reacts to Hollywood director Edgar Wright's tweet to still vote for her for Oscars 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon already has a prepared wish list of directors she wants to work with in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

Dolly de Leon shares favorite celebrity interactions during awards season so far

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Award-winning Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has been receiving recognition left and right for her portrayal in the Oscar-nominated...
Entertainment
fbtw
'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

'I love Regina': Janella Salvador clarifies Valentina 'a victim,' 'not really bad'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Janella Salvador shares her dual role of Regina and Valentina in the superhero series "Darna" has made her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

Beyonce announces North American, European tour from May to September

By Agence France-Presse | 2 hours ago
Pop megastar Beyonce announced plans to tour Europe and North America later this year, following the release of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with